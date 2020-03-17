The City of Mount Dora has teamed up with OneBlood to host a blood drive on Friday, March 20. During this drive, not only will OneBlood be collecting blood, but also checking blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and doing a cholesterol screening. OneBlood will be giving away a free $10 eGift card and a free water bottle, along with the wellness checkup.
Blood supplies are running very low right now due to COVID-19 fears. As people change their daily activities in response to coronavirus concerns, the City of Mount Dora wants to assure those who want to donate blood that it will be safe to do so.
Here is the latest information from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and America’s Blood Centers regarding the coronavirus and blood supplies.
The coronavirus poses no risk to blood donors, either during the donation process or from attending organized blood drives.
The coronavirus poses no known risk to patients receiving blood transfusions.
The FDA and the CDC have not recommended any additional action be taken by blood centers.
America’s Blood Centers and OneBlood encourage all donors and sponsors of blood drives to schedule appointments and keep commitments to donate blood.
The Big Red Bus will be parked in front of City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone is welcome to donate blood. No appointments are necessary.
For more information, contact Lisa McDonald at (352) 459-3065 or email mcdonaldl@cityofmountdora.com.