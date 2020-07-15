The Mount Dora City Council approved Resolution 2020-128 requiring face masks in all public places within the city limits starting July 10. The Resolution was passed during the July 7 City Council Meeting after a lengthy discussion between Council members. The Council vote requires face coverings to be worn in public areas as suggested by the CDC for the protection of the citizens and population of Mount Dora.
Section D of the Resolution states, “Every person working, living, visiting or doing business in the City of Mount Dora is required to wear a Face Covering, consistent with the current CDC Guidelines while inside any public place.”
Every person working, living, visiting or doing business in the City of Mount Dora is required to wear a face covering consistent with the current CDC guidelines while inside any public space. Face coverings are not required outdoors.
The Resolution also calls for proper social distancing of at least six feet in outdoor spaces and public places.
“We are a community that tries to work together with all our citizens to solve issues and this is an excellent step forward to address face cover wearing in Mount Dora. We will continue our observations of compliance and will address again at a future council meeting if needed,” said Mayor Cathy Hoechst.
“There will always be individuals who choose to not wear face coverings and there will be those who will wear them all the time. My hope is that this resolution helps those who are unsure to voluntary wear a face covering and that we all use common sense, good judgment and err on the side of caution. Please wear your face mask and social distance while in Mount Dora.”
The Resolution will continue through the local state of emergency as laid out by the City in Resolution 2020-52.