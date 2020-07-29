At last week’s Mount Dora City Council meeting, Mayor Cathy Hoechst and Council members instituted a resolution requiring face coverings when in public places open to the general public in Mount Dora.
In a letter to residents, Hoechst said, “We had a lengthy discussion about the continued concerns and the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the State of Florida and in our community of Mount Dora … Last night we believe we improved the Resolution and provided further clarification for residents and visitors and businesses.”
For details, read Resolution 2020-130 on the City website: http://cityofmountdora.com/DocumentCenter/View/12623/Resolution-2020-130
“The Council discussed penalties for not wearing face coverings; however, at this time the Council felt we wanted to allow citizens and visitors to continue working towards the wearing of face coverings as per the CDC recommendations,” Hoechst stated.
She also said that Council members agreed that during the previous two weeks there has been a noticeable change and improvement, and people were wearing face coverings. A number of retail chains now require face coverings, including Publix, Walmart, Walgreens and Lowe’s.