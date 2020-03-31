Effective immediately, all City of Tavares parks listed below are closed 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., although plane/boat ramps remain open.
• Aesop’s Park & Dog Park, 501 East Caroline Street
• Tavares Ecological Park, Sinclair & Bloxham Avenue
• Ingraham Park, 200 S. Ingraham Avenue
• Squibb Park, 1800 Dead River Road
• Tavares Nature Park, 1551 Milwaukee Avenue
• Tavares Square, 122 E. Main Street
• Wooton Park, Picnic Pavilions & Splash Park Gazebo & Wooton Children’s Playground, 100 E. Ruby Street
These locations are closed until further notice:
• Fred Stover Sports Complex, 490 Clifford Street
• Tennis Courts at Aesop’s Park, 501 East Caroline Street
• Ridge Park Shuffleboard at the Library, 121 E. Alfred Street
• Shuffleboard Court, Woodlea Sports Complex & Tavares Skate Park, 2770 Woodlea Road
The City will continue to keep the public informed on the City of Tavares Parks as the situation continues to develop and will provide updates when events and activities resume.