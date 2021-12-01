A longtime holiday tradition returns this week, thanks to the Mount Dora School of Ballet. Its annual presentation of Lake Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will feature Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince, along with Tchaikovsky’s famous score, in two performances.
The classical ballet tells a festive story for all ages. It begins on Christmas Eve with a holiday party that includes toys for all the children. Young Clara receives a beautiful wooden nutcracker, and when she later falls asleep under the Christmas tree, she is startled by an army of mice and then sees the nutcracker is now life-size. Adventure ensues, with a journey through a magical forest where enchanted snowflakes are dancing maidens and the Sugar Plum Fairy welcomes them to the enchanting Land of Sweets.
“The Nutcracker” has a long history, stretching back some 200 years. Loosely based on a somewhat darker fantasy by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann (1776–1822), the Tchaikovsky ballet was first performed in December 1892, according to Britannica.
Choreography is by artistic director Kathryn Wheeler and the Mount Dora School of Ballet staff.
Showtimes are Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Mount Dora Community Building. Seating is limited. Purchase tickets at www.MountDoraLive.com or call 352-383-2165.