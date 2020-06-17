The graduating Class of 2020 may not be receiving traditional ceremonies and festivities, but it is experiencing a unique time in history that graduates will be able to talk about for years to come.
The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe led to many changes for students: Closed school buildings, but continued coursework done remotely, with teachers and students communicating via computers and other digital devices. Canceled or postponed social events, including senior prom and graduation parties, but lots of neighborhood signs and social media posts recognizing the graduates of 2020.
People got creative in their ways of celebrating the grads, who wrapped up their classes last month. There have been drive-by parades, Zoom meetings, FaceTime parties and other social distancing activities honoring the high school seniors — giving the graduates a very special and memorable send-off indeed.
The expected, normal conclusion of their high school years appeared to go sideways in mid-March, when terms like “social distancing,” “stay-at-home orders” and “drive-through testing sites” became all too familiar. Spring break appeared to never end, as school closures were extended week by week, until, finally school dis-tricts announced students would not be returning to classrooms before the school year ended.Today, we’re hearing less about “flattening the curve” and more about “the new normal” and “Phase 2 reopen-ings,” which brings us to where the graduates are now. Lake County Schools graduation ceremonies took place,but in venues and formats adjusted to prioritize safety for all involved. Postponed from May, the events for LakeCounty Schools’ nine high schools were held June 11, 12 and 13. In a May 18 statement to the district, Superintendent Diane Kornegay said, “We are still in Phase I of reopening Florida. Even if we move into Phase II or Phase III by the time graduations take place, recommendations for social distancing and limits on large gatherings are expected to still apply.
While I know that this is not the ceremony that any of us had hoped for, we've tried to think outside of the box and get creative to find a way to makesure every graduate has the opportunity to walk across the stage and their families able to share the experience with them.”Things may be very different, but life does go on, with its special moments and commemorations. To all the graduates from all of us at Triangle News Leader — CONGRATULATIONS on your accomplishments!