Due to current social distancing guidelines and limits on gatherings, Keep Lake Beautiful, the Lake County affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, has created a self-directed clean-up program for individual volunteers and small volunteer groups.
Volunteers in groups of six people or less are encouraged to work within their local neighborhoods or other public areas such as parks, waterfronts or boat ramps to help keep the county beautiful for residents and visitors alike.
Keep Lake Beautiful will provide volunteers a kit that includes the necessary clean-up supplies, including disposable gloves, trash bags and sanitized trash grabbers. As a thank you, registered volunteers will receive a Keep Lake Beautiful hat, reusable water bottle and reusable shopping bag upon completion of their clean-up and return of loaned equipment.
Anyone interested in signing up can complete a registration form on the Keep Lake Beautiful webpage, www.KeepLakeBeautiful.com. For questions about the program, email klb@lakecountyfl.gov or call 352-253-1660.