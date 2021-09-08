Saturday, Sept. 18, volunteers are needed for the Central Florida Aquatic cleanup day on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Work will be on the lakefront, Dora Canal and area lakes, and volunteers who have boats will travel the Harris Chain, picking up trash and debris. Volunteers in cars and on foot are needed to help remove debris from boat ramps and the shoreline.
The event is being coordinated by Florida Chapter of the American Fisheries Society, in partnership with the City of Tavares, Lake County Museum of Art and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Garbage bags, gloves, and masks will be provided. If you have additional questions, contact
Nick.Trippel@myfwc.com or call 352-800-5015.
Meet at Wooton Park, West Boat Ramp on Lake Dora in Tavares. The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.