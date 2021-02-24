The Lake County Clerk’s Office has resumed operations at its North Lake Branch Office, located at 902 Avenida Central, The Villages, for processing of marriage licenses and passports.
Marriage license processing does not require an appointment. Passports will be processed by appointment only. To schedule a passport appointment, visit http://bit.ly/3dyMukf.
Customers will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing while in the office. Those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms or have recently been exposed to someone who has tested positive are asked to not visit the office.
The branch is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.), Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org or call 352-253-7648.