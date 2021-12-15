This holiday season, the Lake County Clerk’s Office pitched in to help Bay Lake Pharmacy’s “Santa Loves Seniors” donation program. Their efforts benefited LovExtension, a nonprofit, volunteer organization that supports the underserved elderly and disabled communities in Lake County and The Villages.
LovExtension worked with those they support to identify a small, but impactful needed item on their Christmas “wish list,” according to a Clerk’s Office news release. Staff from the office teamed up to gather gifts on the list, along with some additional comfort items.
The employees assembled 50 gift bags with personalized cards, clothing, bedding and cookware. The office also held separate fundraising events, which resulted in a $500 donation for LovExtension.
“It is heartwarming to see the generosity of our Clerk family, and the amount of thought and care they took to ensure that someone’s Christmas will be a bit brighter,” said Gary Cooney, Clerk & Comptroller. “Supporting Linda, who also is a former Deputy Clerk, and what she is doing for our community is something we are very proud of, and we hope others will do the same.”
LovExtension, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization. For information on volunteering or donating, visit www.lovextension.com.