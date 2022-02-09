Jessica Woods, an AVID Coordinator and Literacy Coach at Windy Hill Middle School in Clermont, was recently names 2023 Lake County Schools Teacher of the Year.
Woods was named the winner by a panel of judges from outside the district, who reviewed her application, interviewed administrators and peers, and observed her in the classroom.
Courtney Stokes, a science teacher at Tavares High School; Patrick Kelly, a science teacher at Leesburg High School, and Danielle Newton, a third grade teacher at Leesburg Elementary School, were district finalists, along with Woods.
Woods, a Clermont resident, was announced the winner at last week’s Teacher of the Year celebration, hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County and presented by Jenkins Auto Group, Duke Energy and Ernie Morris Enterprises.
In addition, Woods received a 2021 Nissan Rogue from Jenkins Auto Group that she’ll be able to drive for three years. Insight Credit Union donated a $500 gas card and Jostens will present her with an official Teacher of the Year ring.
Woods has been working in education for 18 years –13 in Florida and the last three of those as AVID coordinator and literacy coach at Windy Hill Middle.
According to a district news release, “She has changed the attitude and culture towards post-secondary education with her students. She was also instrumental in developing C2Prep throughout the district. In her tenure as an educator, Woods has a proven track record for helping students succeed.”
Woods wrote in her application about teaching, “My challenge as an educator is to instill confidence in these students. When I have a student who truly believes they are incapable of successfully completing a task or skill, I am driven to help them. Being a part of the moments when a student gains their confidence and voice in a classroom inspires me as an educator to keep going. When I help a student make a connection or realize they can master something they thought was impossible, I am inspired to continue the work that I do each and every day.”
As Lake County’s Teacher of the Year, Woods moves on to the statewide competition. The Florida Teacher of the Year finalists will be announced in May, and the 2023 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year will be named in July.