A book launch for Tracy Smoak, who occasionally writes for sister publication Clermont News Leader, will be held Aug. 27, from 2–3 p.m., at the social hall of First United Methodist Church, 950 7th Street, in Clermont.
The devotional text, “Living Water to Refresh Your Soul,” is intended as an uplifting read, with 30 color photographs featuring Lake County water scenes that are accompanied by Bible verses, prayers and “faith steps to calm and comfort.”
The photo journey records the flow of the Palatlakaha River from Lake Louisa, located south of Clermont, northward to Lake Griffin. Captions include facts vetted by the Lake County Water Authority and Lake County Extension Office.
“Tracy’s devotional is beautiful, with encouraging words and breathtaking photos,” said Elisa Harris, photographer, art instructor and president of the South Lake Art League in Lake County. “I highly recommend it. This book will touch lives.”
A native Floridian, Smoak grew up in Lake County climbing orange trees. A graduate of Clermont High School, she is a licensed English teacher of 15 years with a master’s degree in education. Her other titles include “Employed by God: Benefits Packaged with Faith” and “Break the Cycle: Healing from an Abusive Relationship.”
The hardcover book is $29.99 (ISBN 978-1-64645-722-9), and the ebook is $9.99 (ASIN B0B6WNDKC3). Visit Redemption Press Bookstore at https://redemption-press.com/product/living-water-to-refresh-your-soul.
“Seeing natural beauty in my home county inspires joy,” Smoak said. “So many people seem sad and burdened – I wanted a visual way to encourage them with hope.”
Visit www.tracysmoak.com.