Aug. 7, prep the kids for school at the city of Mount Dora’s Last Call school supply giveaway, to be held 3–5 p.m. at the Mount Dora Community Building Garden, 520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora.
Then, get your last bit of summer fun at Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, with a concert featuring Cat Ridgeway followed by a fireworks display, 6–10 p.m.
The school supply giveaway will include backpacks and school supplies collected by T-Mobile, 103.1 The Wolf, Hope City Church. The Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers will be there, too, with free haircuts for kids, and nail and brow works for grownups.
The evening’s entertainment kicks off with rising star Cat Ridgeway, who returns to the Mount Dora waterfront fresh off pairing with singer/songwriter Shawn Mullins. The program will also feature Orlando Magic DJ Scotty B.
Enjoy craft beer, Jack Daniels whiskey, fire dancing, axe throwing and other fun geared toward the non-school age crowd. Top off the night with fireworks over Lake Dora at 9:30 p.m.