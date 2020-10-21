The Mount Dora Police Department invites members of the city to attend three Coffee and Conversation events for an opportunity to speak with Interim Police Chief Brett Meade and members of the command staff. Attendees can share concerns, speak about their communities and offer what they would like to see more of or less of from the police department.
The sessions will be Oct. 26 at American Legion Hall, 920 S. Highland Street; Oct. 27 at Martin Luther King Jr. Building, 803 Florida Avenue; and Oct. 28 at Donnelly Park Building in Donnelly Park, across from City Hall at 510 North Baker Street.
The casual settings will include coffee, water and pastries, as well as free parking. Each event starts at 6:30 p.m.
The Mount Dora Police Department is also asking residents to participate in a National Police Foundation survey about the force. Visit tinyurl.com/MtDoraCommunitySurvey. All responses are anonymous.