As the new school year gets underway, accolades from last spring continue to arrive.
Micah Aaron Kappel, of Eustis, was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.
At Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, Avery Davis of Eustis received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the school’s May commencement ceremonies.
In addition, three area students attending the school were included on the Dean’s List for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester: McKenna Ross, a junior elementary education major, and Tommy Valente, a sophomore political science major, both of Mount Dora; and Brianna Hall, a junior political science major, of Sorrento.
Also in May, Erin Sue Wiener of Tavares earned an associate of arts from University of Maryland Global Campus through a virtual stateside commencement for more than 5,500 graduates.
Tallahassee Community College’s spring graduates included Caleb Jensen Andreaus and Tanner Randy Martin, both of Leesburg; Riley Kaplan and Hannah Crabill, both of Mount Dora; and Dennis Llanis, of Eustis.
In addition, David Angarita, of Eustis, was named to the Ohio-based Hiram College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester; and Nathan Becher, of Sorrento, was named to its President’s Honors List and the Dean’s List for spring 2021 at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.