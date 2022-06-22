June 3, the Lake-Sumter Seminole Club hosted its annual Seminole Send Off for incoming Florida State University freshmen and their families. The event was held at the Rogers Park Building in Leesburg.
“We had six of our scholarship winners present, along with four other students planning to attend FSU this coming year,” said Carleen Shepp, a club past president. “It was a fun, informative evening with trivia, door prizes, advice from current and former students and helpful tips for parents.”
The club’s next event will be the annual Pigskin Kick Off on Aug. 6, which is its main fundraiser for scholarships.
More information can be found at www.lakeseminoles.org or on the Lake-Sumter Seminole Club Facebook page.