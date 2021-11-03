During summer graduation at Valdosta State University in Georgia, two local students were in a class of more than 550 students who completed their degree requirements earned degrees.
Jordyn Ellison of Mount Dora earned a bachelor’s degree in health science, and Gage Pait of Eustis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management.
Victoria Ubert, of Sorrento, graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Sept. 24.
In addition, summer 2021 Dean’s List recipients at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange include Christopher Errico of Eustis, Brandon Tornavacca of Tavares, and Whitney Kelly and Cameron Kelly of Mount Dora.
Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, named several local students to its summer 2021 President’s List. The full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above are Rhorie Mead, Suresh Patel, Albert Newell and Ashley McBride of Eustis; Adam Chastain, Savannah Massey and Esmeraly Diaz Rosario of Leesburg; Thomas Rodriguez of Mount Dora; Mia Romero of Leesburg; Timothy Cortes of Tavares and Amanda Berger of Sorrento.
Congratulations, all!