Area students are getting noticed at colleges and universities across the U.S. Here’s a rundown of a few of these exemplary scholars.
Parker Sears, of Tavares, recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Sears was among more than 1,450 students who received degrees from the university, which was founded in 1770.
Three students graduated from the Tuscaloosa-based University of Alabama in May: Candace Aurigemma, of Tavares, who earned a Master of Science degree; Timothy Greenough, of Eustis, received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; and Carson Hodge, of Mount Dora, who earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration.
Carlton Francis, of Howey-in-the-Hills, earned a spot on the spring 2022 dean’s list at Valdosta State University. Dean’s list honors are given to the students at the Georgia school who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours. Francis is one of more than 1,600 students who were recognized.