Several local names have been showing up on college lists recognizing their academic achievements, as the students graduate and earn high grade point averages.
Mildred Bartley, of Leesburg, graduated from Trine University at the end of the fall 2020 semester. Bartley earned a master of science in organizational leadership degree at the university, which operates a main campus in Angola, Indiana.
Jesse Civiero, of Mount Dora, earned a bachelor of science in commerce and business administration at The University of Alabama during its fall commencement Dec. 12.
Linsey Palmacci, of Mount Dora, graduated in fall 2020 with a master of science in nursing (family nurse practitioner) from Graceland University, which has campuses in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri.
At Mississippi College, Hannah Humston of Eustis and Chazz Napper of Tavares earned spots on the fall 2020 President’s List. To be eligible for the list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system, and take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit at the private Christian university of liberal arts and sciences.
Tyler Smith, of Leesburg, was named to the Piedmont College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA.Piedmont is an independent liberal arts college located in Georgia.
Earning placement on the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange are Christopher Errico of Eustis, Brandon Tornavacca of Tavares, and Whitney Kelly and Cameron Kelly of Mount Dora.