Congratulations! Pictured here are the rest of the winners of the Florida Strawberry Festival coloring contest who didn’t get featured last week including Gannon Ware, 7, Addyson Ware, 9, Bryson Creamer, 14. The winners received a four-pack of admission tickets per family to the Florida Strawberry Festival which takes place through March 12 in Plant City. For more information on the Festival visit www.FLStrawberryFestival.com.
John Tyler Bryan, 29, of Umatilla, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. Born in Leesburg, Florida, he was a lifelong resident of Umatilla, graduating from Umatilla High School class of 2012. He was a journeyman lineman for Service Electric. Tyler was a member of the International Brotherho…
SUZANNE MARY HOWARD, age 78 of Mount Dora, Florida passed away on May 22, 2022. Born on October 13, 1943 to Richard and Beatrice Howard in Columbus, Ohio. She was the wife of the late Randall Keith Stephens. Suzanne was a flight attendant with the National Airlines and met "Randy" a pilot. H…
Patricia L. Woodard, 93 of Eustis, Florida, passed away on August 8, 2022.
Donald (OTIE) Koenke passed away peacefully sitting in his favorite club chair overlooking the boats in the Alexandria Bay harbor on August 28, 2022, at age 87.
Mary E. “Lib” McCormick French, 92, of Mount Dora, FL, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on September 2, 1929, to Oscar and Nora Walker in Walland, TN.