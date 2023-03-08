coloring winners

Congratulations! Pictured here are the rest of the winners of the Florida Strawberry Festival coloring contest who didn’t get featured last week including Gannon Ware, 7, Addyson Ware, 9, Bryson Creamer, 14. The winners received a four-pack of admission tickets per family to the Florida Strawberry Festival which takes place through March 12 in Plant City. For more information on the Festival visit www.FLStrawberryFestival.com.

