In celebration of Independence Day, many area children colored and submitted their artwork to the Triangle News Leader’s 4th of July Coloring Contest. Pictured here are the patriotic artists chosen by the Triangle News Leader staff: Olivia Davidson, age 10; Natalie Chandler, age 8; Gavin Harrell, age 9; and Maverick Jackson, age 6. Each winner received a family-four pack of tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando. A big thanks to all who entered! 

