coloring winners

Congratulations to the winners of the Triangle News Leader’s Back to School Coloring Contest. Pictured here are the artists chosen by the Triangle News Leader staff: Kinsey Perez, age 9; Quinn Martin, age 8; Robert Smith, age 9; and Reagan Shrewsbury, age 10. Each winner received a family pack of tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando. A big thanks to all who entered! 

