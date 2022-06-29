A five-year dream in the making, Born Learning Trail signs were recently installed at Lake Idamere Park, located at 12335 County Road 448 in Tavares, the fifth park to receive the family-oriented signs.
The United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties donated the signs, which are “a series of nine interactive signs that offer fun, active learning activities for young children and their families. The signs help parents, caregivers and communities create quality engagement opportunities when out on a stroll or visiting a local playground,” a Lake County Board of County Commissioners news release stated.
“We are so honored to be working with Lake County on this valuable initiative. The Born Learning Trail signs and activities will add additional educational opportunities for children, foster even more parent involvement and elevate the value of our incredible trail systems,” said Monica Wofford, CEO of the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties.
The Born Learning Trail signs have been installed at five Lake County parks: Lake Idamere Park, Minneola Athletic Complex, P.E.A.R Recreation Area, North Lake Regional Park and East Lake Sports and Community Complex.
“We are always looking for new ways to partner with our community to improve our parks and trails,” said Sean Parks, chairman of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners. “I’d like to thank the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties for helping encourage interaction with parents and children at our parks.”
June 7, an official unveiling of the trail took place at Lake Idamere Park in Tavares.