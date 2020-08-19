In the face of COVID-19 health and safety concerns, back-to-school supply drives might have gone by the wayside this year, but community members rose to the occasion and provided area students needed supplies to help them begin the 2020-2021 school year.
Here are a few examples of local efforts.
The City of Groveland made the decision to continue its annual Back2School Bash event by partnering with local organizations for a socially distant drive-through experience Aug. 1. The event provided some 750 free backpacks filled with school supplies to families in the community. Participating local organizations included Hope International Church, Steel Worx Solutions, Be Free Lake, Anointed Community Services, CenterState Bank, Waste Connections and The Pastor’s Huddle, as well as a host of volunteers.
In Eustis, more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students returning to school. The July 25 back-to-school drive was sponsored by Cricket Wireless and Office Depot, and organized by four Central Florida women’s biker clubs, which intend to grow the event year by year.
Additionally, July 13–31, the REALTORS Association of Lake & Sumter Counties collected backpacks and school supplies for students in Lake and Sumter counties. Collectively, REALTOR members, affiliates and association staff contributed roughly 150 backpacks and $4,000 worth of supplies to the Lake County Schools Education Foundation and Sumter County Schools.