Aug. 18
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Mariachi Tampa Band
La Palma Mexican Grill, 1690 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg
The Mariachi Tampa Band performs every other Thursday, 5–8 p.m. Call 352-323-1444 or visit www.lapalmagrill.com.
Adult Art Break
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
No artistic ability is necessary to enjoy this facilitated program, 5:30 p.m. Cash-only $5 fee covers all art supplies. There is a different project at each meeting. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Free Twirling Lesson
Dee’s Dolls Studio, Umatilla ACE Hardware,
811 N. Central Avenue, Umatilla
Umatilla and Eustis area children ages 4 and older are invited to participate in a free twirling lesson in an the airconditioned environment, 5–6 p.m. Experienced twirlers also receive a free lesson at the same location, 6–7 p.m. Instruction in twirling, marching, pom pom and dances will be provided by Dee Ann Wilson. Batons will be available to borrow, and interested attendees can register for weekly classes, August–March. Visit www.deesdollstwirl.com or call 352-669-8584.
Aug. 19
Tellem Tall Tales
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Friday Night Naturalist program will be a funny and informative session mixing fact and fiction about growing up in Florida in the mid-fifties to the present, blended with a little history, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Presenter Eric Heoppner is a retired middle school science teacher. Children are welcome.
Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Aug. 20
First Year Anniversary Ribbon & Cake Cutting
The Dona Vista Market, 16209 Eustis Place, Umatilla
The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony, at 6 p.m., will be followed with free cake for the first 200 guests, live music, guest vendors, and in-house co-op vendors sharing samples, dinner items, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks. The Market will also be open for shopping, and there will be drawings, new items available in the market and special surprises, 6–9 p.m.
Call 352-551-0345. Visit https://fb.me/e/1Wxe5Dykg.
Uptown Saturday Night
Highland District, 850 Liberty Avenue, Mount Dora
Food, craft beer, exotic cars and live music featuring Blender, 4 p.m. Call 352-735-7100.
Aug. 21
Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band in Concert
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The popular local band brings together bluegrass, Americana and folk styling with hot picking on banjo, bass, fiddle, guitar and mandolin, 2 p.m. No registration is required for the free program, which is sponsored by the Mount Dora Library Association. Call 352-735-7180.
Aug. 22 & 29
Applying the Nine: Florida-Friendly Landscaping Series
Online
The Sumter County UF/IFAS Extension is offering a series of free Zoom programs on how to implement each of the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles into your yard, Mondays: 3:30–5 p.m. The final two sessions are Aug. 22: Mulch & Recycle Yard Waste and Aug. 29: Reduce Stormwater Runoff & Protect the Waterfront. Email nsamuel@ufl.edu. Register at https://go.ufl.edu/n6llwo3.
Aug. 23
Free Twirling Lesson
Eustis Heights Elementary School,
250 W Atwater Avenue, Eustis
Umatilla and Eustis area children ages 4 and older are invited to participate in a free twirling lesson in the airconditioned lobby of the school, 5–6 p.m. Instruction will be provided by Dee Ann Wilson. Visit www.deesdollstwirl.com or call 352-669-8584.
Aug. 23
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
County Administration Building – Board Chambers,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The regular board meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
DSLR Photography Class
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Bring your camera, turn off the automatic setting and learn the basics to taking better pictures with professional photographer Byron Faudie, 5:30–7:30 p.m. A follow-up photo walk through downtown Eustis will give participants opportunity to practice what they learned. Space is limited. Stop by the library or call 352-357-5686 to reserve your spot.
Roots & Branches Genealogy Group
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The group meets the fourth Tuesday every month, 2–3:30 p.m. Monthly discussions feature history-related topics including family heirlooms, how to determine historical periods in undated photographs, old family recipes, Victorian funeral customs, writing your family narrative, DNA and how to begin researching your family tree.
Aug. 24
Learn about Animal Movements
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The August session of Nature Sprouts, a children’s program held the fourth Wednesday of the month, will focus on frogs, how animals move and mindfulness. The program, 10:30–11:30 a.m., is for 2- to 5-year-old children accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Succulents Workshop
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Learn about the wonderful world of succulents and how to keep them healthy, then create your own dish garden, 1–2:30 p.m. Class led by Petals and Stems of Mount Dora. Registration is suggested due to limited seating. Call 352-742-6204.
Return to the Moon
Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton Street, Orlando
WMFE and WUCF will host a free panel discussion about deep space exploration as humans return to the moon, the goals of NASA’s next moon missions and how commercial players such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing are contributing to exploration. Panelists will include Dan Flores, NASA test director and a member of Artemis launch team; Dr. Addie Dove, UCF Planetary scientist; and Space Florida representative Dale Ketchum, 7 p.m.
To register, visit https://conta.cc/3w65L51. Space is limited.
Aug. 25
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Food Science for Teens:
Make Your Own Salad Dressing
Led by the University of Florida’s IFAS Center, these 90-minute hands-on cooking classes are designed for tweens and teens, 3 p.m. Participants will learn about emulsions and create and taste homemade salad dressings. The class is limited to 15 participants. Register at 352-742-6204.
