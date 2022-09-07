Thru Sept. 9
Tool-Time Sales Tax Holiday
Florida is offering consumers another sales tax break, this time for tools and other home improvement items. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/tooltime/Pages/default.aspx.
Sept. 8
Beacon Salon Series
Venetian Center,
1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
Beacon College’s annual speaker series kicks off with “The Future of TV, Social Media and Objective Truth in the Modern World,” presented by Eric Deggans, 7 p.m.
Visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/news-events/beacon-salon-series.
Human Trafficking
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle will host presenters Carolyn Pankalla and Alan Wilkett, advocates for prevention and survivors of human trafficking, at its lunch meeting, 11:30 a.m. the public is welcome. Cost is $20. Register no later than Sept. 2. Email rpjones54@comcast.net.
Why Family Historians Should Learn About Land Documents
Via Zoom
Join Matthew Storey, an archivist at the State Archives of Florida, for an overview of using land documents for family history research. The free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society online program will begin at 6 p.m. Go to https://PastfindersSLC.org to register.
Sept. 9
Your Health Matters: Focus on Diabetes
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The free UF/IFAS diabetes management program will focus on carb counting and MyPlate for Diabetics, 10:30 a.m. Call Lori Johnson at 352-343-4101 or email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
Yada Yada Pottery Ribbon-cutting Ceremony
133 West 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce will be on hand to celebrate the shop’s new location and re-opening, 5–8 p.m. Yada Yada Pottery Studio and Artisan Gift Shop offers opportunity to learn and create or to find beauty in an artisan’s work. Call Juliette Davis at 352-636-8536 or email www.yadayadapottery.com.
Sept. 10
Chef Warren: Cooking with Plant-Based/Vegetarian Meat-Less ‘Meat’
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Interested in creating chicken breasts, nuggets, pork chops, beef stew and sandwiches with seitan, the “wheat meat”? check out the monthly Plant Powerful Community Group session, 3–4 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3PRg58c.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt and your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food and drink, 5– 8:30 p.m. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Festivals of Speed
Ocala World Equestrian Center, Expo Center 2,
1750 NW 80th Avenue, Ocala
Over 200 exotic, classic and American muscle cars will be on display in the indoor venue, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Visit www.festivalsofspeed.com/js_events/world-equestrian-center-expo-center-2.
Sept. 11
3rd Annual First Responders Appreciation Day
Golden Triangle Moose Lodge No. 874,
1901 Titcomb Street, Eustis
The Eustis Moose Valued Veterans 874 welcome first responders to a special ceremony and steak dinner provided Outback Steakhouse ($12), 2:30 p.m. Music by the Roy Baker Band.
Sept. 14
Pastfinders DNA Special Interest Group
Online
The Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society’s SIG meets virtually on the second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. A discussion and help session rather than a class, it covers some basics and the major testing sites and tools. The goal is to help one another unravel the mysteries of our DNA matches to build and verify our family trees. Visit https://Pastfindersslc.org or like the group on Facebook: PastfindersofSL.
MOAA Chapter Lunch Meeting
Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center,
3560 Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages
Guest speaker Major General Richard (Dick) Beltson, USA (Ret.) will share his perspective on the war in Vietnam, 1964-1973. The program is hosted by the Lake & Sumter Counties Military Officers Association of America, 11:30 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3To7wEG.
Kids STEAM
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Science, technology, engineering, arts and math are covered in this smart enrichment program for elementary-aged students, 3 p.m. Call 352-669-3284. Visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/children.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
A party will celebrate children who have completed the Tavares Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, are currently enrolled in the program or who are interested in joining the program. Balloon artist, stories, crafts, snacks and more, 3–5 p.m. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a free national early literacy program for young children. Read any book to your newborn, infant and toddler. To sign up, visit the Children’s Room of the Tavares Public Library. Learn more about this national early literacy initiative at https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.
Sept. 15
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Sept. 17
Smithsonian Museum Day
Mount Dora History Museum, 450 Royellou, Mount Dora
Once again, the local museum is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day, when cultural institutions across the nation open their doors to ticketholders. The museum is one of over 50 participating locations in Florida. To get your free ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3TH1b7M.
Call 352-383-0006.
Bells Across America
Eustis Historical Museum, 526 N. Bay Street, Eustis
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating Constitution Day with the ringing of bells at 4 p.m. Meet at 3:30 p.m. to participate in the ceremony. Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.
Sept. 18
Prehistoric Animals Living in Modern Times
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
All ages are invited to learn about modern animals that have generations dating back to the time of the dinosaur, 2 p.m. All attendees earn door prize tickets, and the presenters are Florida Master Naturalists Jack and Joan Ferrell. Visit https://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar?lib=1014.
Sept. 21
Military Teaching Certificate Info Session
Online
Lake County Schools has scheduled a virtual information session for military veterans and first responders who want to become teachers. The session, planned for 6 p.m., stems from a new program by the Florida Department of Education. It allows veterans and service members to receive a five-year temporary education certificate while they finish their bachelor’s degree, provided they meet certain criteria. In addition, retired first responders and military spouses are eligible for certification fee waivers.
Register at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/lcs/e/qYDpQ. F
or more information, visit https://bit.ly/3xdkgov.
Master Junior Naturalist Club
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Modeled after the adult Florida Master Naturalist Program offered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the monthly Lake County 4-H club for ages 8 to 18 will kick off with this session, 3:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
To share your community event,
email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com
at least two weeks before our weekly
publication day, which is every Wednesday.