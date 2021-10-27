Thru Oct. 30
Spectral Evidence IV
213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Lake County Museum of Art and the UCF-Center for Autism and Related Disabilities collaborated on an exhibit featuring artists on the autism spectrum. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The annual corn maze and pumpkin patch returns for fall fun, including a 7-acre corn maze with a dinosaur theme. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com.
Horror in Headphones
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
Fridays and Saturdays, participants wear headphones designed to deliver “360 degrees of sound scares, while live actors provide you with the visual horror effects.”
Oct. 29
6th Annual BOO! Festival
Downtown Tavares, 201 E Main St., Tavares
6–9 p.m.
The fun-filled evening includes a trunk-or-treat, games, kid’s costume contest, music, performers and food. Call 352-742-6319 or visit www.tavares.org/1228/BOO-Festival.
7th Annual Golf Tournament
RedTail Golf Club, 26026 Member Lane, Sorrento
11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
Proceeds from Eustis Recreation’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament benefit the Eustis Recreation Youth Scholarship Program. Call 352-357-8510 or email whittakerj@ci.eustis.fl.us.
Oct. 29-31
Vet Fest Lake County 2021
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
Events include a Friday dinner, Saturday 5K run/walk, vendors, music and Sunday parade and wall closing ceremony. Visit events@eustis.org.
Oct. 30
Spooktacular Halloween Dance Showcase
Anastassia Ballroom & Dance, 32624 Blossom Lane, Leesburg
7 p.m.
A dance show with food, ghoulish brews, a costume contest and more dance festivities. Call 352-533-7400 or visit www.anastassiaballroom.com/leesburg-events.html.
Nightmare on the Clermont Trails 5K
Clermont’s Victory Pointe, 938 Victory Way, Clermont
6 p.m.
A nighttime 5K run/walk will feature several interactive “spook zones.” Costumes are encouraged, with prizes being awarded. Call 352-394-1320, email info@SommerSports.com or visit http://sommersportsevents.com.
Beyond the Wall
The Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue,
Howey-in-the-Hills
5–9 p.m.
Learn the untold stories of the Howey Mansion and the people who lived there. Tickets: www.thehoweymansion.com.
Trunk or Treat
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
3–5 p.m.
Decorated vehicles will have plenty of candy to give children of all ages who attend with an adult. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable food to donate to Lake Cares. Friendly costumes only. COVID-19 masks required. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Trunk or Treat
Umatilla Boulevard, Umatilla
6–8:30 p.m.
Free treats and giveaways will be shared at the 11th annual event hosted by Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Central Florida Karate and Umatilla Chamber of Commerce. Call 352-516-7266.
Nov. 1
Florida-Friendly Landscaping Summit
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood.
8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
The UF/IFAS Sumter County Extension event will focus on the nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping. Register at https://tinyurl.com/3fk9rh7v.
Nov. 2
Beacon Salon Speaker Series: Dr. Caren Neile
Virtual via Zoom or at Beacon College, 105 East Main Street, Leesburg
7 p.m.
Caren Neile, Ph.D., will present “Only in Florida: The Case for Community Storytelling.” The free program will be in person or via Zoom, depending on the school’s assessment of the pandemic situation.
Visit www.beaconcollege.edu/news-events/beacon-salon-series.
Nov. 5
Eustis First Friday Street Party
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street and E. Magnolia Avenue
6–9 p.m.
The family-friendly monthly street parties host a variety of food, vendors and live music in downtown Eustis the first Friday of each month. Call 352-483-5491 or email events@eustis.org.
Nov. 6
Take the Challenge 5K and Family Fun Walk
Camp Challenge, 31600 Camp Challenge Rd, Sorrento
7 a.m.
The family-friendly event open to runners, walkers and rollers of all ages and abilities supports Easterseals Florida.
Visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ttc21.
Hydro Drag World Championships
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
8 a.m.
See some of the world’s fastest PWC racers at the downtown Tavares sea plane basin. Food vendors, music, live announcing and a family atmosphere. Visit www.surfandturfpromotions.com/mikeys-2021-schedule.html.
African American History in Mount Dora
Cauley Lott Park pavilion, 171 N. Highland Avenue, Mount Dora
2 p.m.
Mount Dora Historical Society’s guest speaker Vivian Owens wrote “The Mount Dorans: African American History Notes of a Florida Town.” Visit www.mountdorahistoricalsoceity.org.
Nov. 6–7 and Nov. 13–14
Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
Lake Idamere Park, Tavares
The festival’s 20th season will step back into England in 1604 for an immersive history lesson that includes period musicians and comedians, as well as games, jousting, food and beverages. Visit https://lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.