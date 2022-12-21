A sampling of upcoming events in the area./
Thru Jan. 28
Abstracts in Chains
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features “a colorful series of acrylic paintings that examines all things chain with a little touch of Motown. On a much deeper level, this series is about recognizing the chains and limitations we put on ourselves or the chains we allow others to put on us that keep us from reaching our true potential,” artist Kelley Batson-Howard says.
Thru March 1, 2023
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your advance tickets for the March 2–12, 2023, festival and 22 concerts now. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Dec. 21
Morning Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Start your day with a hike led by birding expert Bob Wexler, 7:30 a.m. Birders and photographers of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Winter Solstice Concert
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Flutist Shannon Caine will perform a free 60-minute concert featuring reflective and soothing music, 12:30 p.m. In addition to performing with many of Orlando’s finest groups and orchestras, Shannon Caine is a Walt Disney flutist for Fairytale Weddings and Candlelight Orchestra. In 1989 she established the private entertainment company, Beautiful Music www.beautifulmusic.cc.
Junior Master Naturalist Club
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The monthly Lake County 4-H club for ages 8 to 18 meets the third Wednesday of the month, 3:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Dec. 22–23
Annual Holiday Lights Drive-Thru
Lakepoint Mobile Home Court (formally Holiday MHP),
corner of Lake Eustis Drive and Burleigh Boulevard, Tavares
Enjoy the annual holiday light display from the comfort of your car, 6–9 p.m. each evening.
Dec. 23 & 30
Snowflakes by the Lake
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
Enjoy snowflakes will fall from the sky at the top of every hour, 6–9 p.m. each evening. Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Dec. 23 event, too! Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Snowflakes-by-the-Lake.
Dec. 24
Two Christmas Eve Services
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Both services will include a message from Pastor David Averill and candle-lighting. The 5:30 p.m. service also will feature contemporary music from the praise team and a live nativity acted out by the children. The 7:30 p.m. service will feature a service of Lessons and Carols, traditional music from the Celebration Choir and pipe organ music. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Christmas Eve Service
Wooten Park, 100 East Ruby Street, Tavares
The fifth annual service at the park is outside, so bring chairs, 5 p.m. Call 352-343-0577.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Celebrate with a service of stories and carols featuring the Chancel Choir and the Orlando Brass. The evening will end with Silent Night and candlelight. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org. Phone 352-383-4089.
Downtown Cruise-In Classic Car Show
Downtown Eustis, 101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis
About 150 classic cars will cruise into town for the show, 4–7 p.m. Enjoy downtown shops, restaurants, great music and cool cars. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Downtown-Cruise-In-Classic-Car-Show.
Candlelight Service
Congregational Church of Mount Dora,
650 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The candlelight Christmas Eve service will include solos, duets and congregational singing, 6:40–8 p.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
New Song Community Church, 1
18 W. McClendon, Lady Lake
Pastor Tom Ash will lead the program, 6 p.m. Call 352-255-2707.
Dec. 24 & 25
Three Christmas Services
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2201 Spring Lake Road, Fruitland Park
The services will be on Christmas Eve at 4:15 p.m. and 8 p.m., and at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day. Call 352-787-1500.
Dec. 25
Christmas Day Service
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The special worship service at 10 a.m. will include a carol sing and a blessing of the toys. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Christmas clothing. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Dec. 27
Star Chart Assembly
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Attendees will cut out, assemble and learn to use their very own star chart that they can take home and use around the U.S., 2 p.m. Mike Ryan, a retired planetarium director for Lake County Schools, has developed this unique star chart that can be adjusted for use at different latitudes. This event is best suited for learners in middle school and beyond, but all ages are welcome to attend. Entry fee is $5/vehicle for non TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 28
Nature Sprouts
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The program for children ages 2 to 5 and their favorite adults is designed to create a positive connection between young children and nature while developing early childhood skills, 10:30 a.m. Children interact with each other and a “touch table,” take a nature walk, see turtles and play games, all designed to increase motor skills, improve socialization and develop simple understandings of nature and their surroundings. Register to attend. Entry fee is $5/vehicle for non TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Holiday Reading Tails
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The PAWS therapy dogs return to listen to young readers who are having problems reading or are intimidated by reading aloud, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Dress in your holiday duds, come read to a dog and enjoy a holiday tale read by a TLNC volunteer. Bring a blanket or cushion to make your child more comfortable as they read to the dogs, which make no judgments and love the attention. Entry fee is $5/vehicle for non TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Crochet For a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, every fourth Wednesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. All supplies provided, but feel free to bring your own. All skill levels welcome. Call 352-357-5686.
Dec. 29
Getting Certified as a Woman-Owned, Minority-Owned or Veteran-Owned Business
Online
This live Q&A will provide information about supplier diversity certifications. SCORE mentors Towanda Livingston and Karen Williams will lead the discussion, beginning at 1 p.m. Visit https://readytalk.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571479&tp_key=0e8d8fa5dd&sti=bizsuccess.
Dec. 30
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society will be in a 15-mile diameter circle named Emeralda-Sunnyhill counting birds. Interested in knowing where that is? Visit https://audubon.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=ac275eeb01434cedb1c5dcd0fd3fc7b4. To join, email stkite52@gmail.com or call 734-516-5757.
Dec. 31
MDCA New stART Gala
Donnelly Park, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Center for the Arts fundraiser will include silent and live auctions for fine art and trips, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live music and dancing, 7–11 p.m. Visit https://mountdoraart.com/2022-new-start-gala.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Sunset Park, Mount Dora
Ring in the new year with live music and fireworks, 9 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Call 352-735-7183.