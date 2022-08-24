Thru Oct. 1
Summer Colors Art Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The watercolor exhibit features works by Central Florida Watercolor Society’s artists Janet Asbury, Sandi Baier, Jane Brinckerhoff, Cathy Caine, Teresa Chin, Karen Cole, Mary Dall, Diane Darnall, Diana Eagles, Heather Earnest, Susan Greenlee-Mamon, Susan Grogan, Sandi Hanlon-Breuer, Stewart Jones, Judith Kaye, Marcela Moglia, Jackii Molsick, Marianna Ross, Leslie Rossetti, Susie Schreiber, Cindy Sturla and Rebecca Wilkinson. The exhibit is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon–4 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3K9KHR8.
Aug. 24
Succulents Workshop
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Learn about the wonderful world of succulents and how to keep them healthy, then create your own dish garden, 1–2:30 p.m. Class led by Petals and Stems of Mount Dora.
Registration is suggested due to limited seating. Call 352-742-6204.
Return to the Moon
Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton Street, Orlando
WMFE and WUCF will host a free panel discussion about what’s ahead for deep space exploration as humans return to the moon. The experts will also explore the goals of NASA’s next moon missions and how commercial players such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Boeing are contributing to exploration. Panelists will include Dan Flores, NASA test director and a member of Artemis launch team; Dr. Addie Dove, UCF Planetary scientist; and Space Florida representative Dale Ketchum, 7 p.m.
To register, visit https://conta.cc/3dO2QYA.
Learn about Animal Movements
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The August session of Nature Sprouts, a children’s program held the fourth Wednesday of the month, will focus on frogs, how animals move and mindfulness. The program, 10:30–11:30 a.m., is for 2- to 5-year-old children accompanied by an adult. Registration is required.
Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Aug. 25
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Food Science for Teens: Make Your Own Salad Dressing
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Led by the University of Florida’s IFAS Center, these 90-minute hands-on cooking classes are designed for tweens and teens, 3 p.m. Participants will learn about emulsions and create and taste homemade salad dressings. The class is limited to 15 participants. Register at 352-742-6204.
Air Fryer Cooking Class
Eustis Women’s Club, 227 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn about cooking in an air fryer in this hands-on cooking class, which will include and sampling of two recipes.
To register, visit eustis.recdesk.com.
Aug. 27
Artisans at the Square
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441, Leesburg
The second annual event will feature local artists and youth creative arts, with several performances by local youth throughout the day, starting at 9 a.m. Call 352-254-0281.
Aug. 28
Evening Exploration Hike
PEAR Park Gateway, 26701 US Hwy 27, Leesburg
The hike will begin at 5 p.m. at the popular nature park. Call 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Life Drawing with Non-Nude Model
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Attendees practice drawing a live model, 2 p.m. Drop-in fee for members and nonmembers. Visit https://www.leesburgarts.com.
Aug. 29
Applying the Nine: Florida-Friendly Landscaping Series
Online
“Reduce Stormwater Runoff & Protect the Waterfront” is the final offering in Sumter County UF/IFAS Extension’s free Zoom series on how to implement each of the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles into your yard, 3:30–5 p.m. Email nsamuel@ufl.edu. Register at https://go.ufl.edu/n6llwo3.
Aug. 30
A Simple Recipe for Social Media Success
Via Zoom
The Mid-Florida SCORE program is designed to help small businesses manage their social media, 7 p.m. Email midflorida@scorevolunteer.org or visit https://bit.ly/3QFkqMJ.
Sept. 3
1st Saturday Gathering – Acoustic Jam
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Bring your favorite instruments or just stop by to enjoy the music, 10 a.m. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Florida Farm Festival
HertaBerkSchwein Farms,
13512 Sendcastle Drive, Groveland
Farmers showcase their goods to local chefs and residents at the annual farm festival, 2–10 p.m. The free event will include musical entertainment by Pure Country of Southwest Florida, agricultural education, vendors, fresh produce, face painting, bounce houses and more.
Email floridafarmfest@gmail.com or visit https://flfarmfest.com.
Sept. 3–9
Tool-Time Sales Tax Holiday
Florida is offering consumers another sales tax break, this time for tools and other home improvement items. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/tooltime/Pages/default.aspx.
Sept. 7
Food Science for Teens: Cheese Making
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Participants will learn how cheese is made, 2 p.m. The program will include an experiment on separating curds and whey and making queso fresco. Led by the University of Florida’s IFAS Center, the 90-minute hands-on cooking classes are designed for tweens and teens, 2 p.m. The class is limited to 15 participants. Register at 352-742-6204.
Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5
Beginning Genealogy Classes
Via Zoom
This virtual three-part program, 1–3 p.m. each session, will help attendees begin the journey to find their family stories. Session 1 will teach you the fundamentals of family history research. Registration for each course is separate. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Sept. 8
Beacon Salon Series
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
Beacon College’s annual speaker series kicks off with “The Future of TV, Social Media and Objective Truth in the Modern World,” presented by Eric Deggans, 7 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3Kc2vLi.
Human Trafficking
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle will host presenters Carolyn Pankalla and Alan Wilkett, advocates for prevention and survivors of human trafficking, at its lunch meeting, 11:30 a.m. the public is welcome. Cost is $20. Register no later than Sept. 2. Email rpjones54@comcast.net.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.