Thru Jan. 28
Abstracts in Chains
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features “a colorful series of acrylic paintings that examines all things chain with a little touch of Motown. On a much deeper level, this series is about recognizing the chains and limitations we put on ourselves or the chains we allow others to put on us that keep us from reaching our true potential,” artist Kelley Batson-Howard says.
Thru March 1, 2023
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your advance tickets for the March 2–12, 2023, festival and 22 concerts now. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Dec. 28
Crochet For a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, every fourth Wednesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. All supplies provided, but feel free to bring your own. All skill levels welcome. Call 352-357-5686.
Nature Sprouts
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The program for children ages 2 to 5 and their favorite adults is designed to create a positive connection between young children and nature while developing early childhood skills, 10:30 a.m. Register to attend. Entry fee is $5/vehicle for non-TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Holiday Reading Tails
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The PAWS therapy dogs return to listen to young readers who are having problems reading or are intimidated by reading aloud, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Dress in your holiday duds, come read to a dog and enjoy a holiday tale read by a TLNC volunteer. Bring a blanket or cushion to make your child more comfortable as they read to the dogs, which make no judgments and love the attention. Entry fee is $5/vehicle for non TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 29
Getting Certified as a Woman-Owned, Minority-Owned or Veteran-Owned Business
Online
This live Q&A will provide information about supplier diversity certifications. SCORE mentors Towanda Livingston and Karen Williams will lead the discussion, beginning at 1 p.m. Visit https://readytalk.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1571479&tp_key=0e8d8fa5dd&sti=bizsuccess.
Dec. 30
Snowflakes by the Lake
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
Enjoy snowflakes will fall from the sky at the top of every hour, 6–9 p.m. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Snowflakes-by-the-Lake.
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society will be in a 15-mile diameter circle named Emeralda-Sunnyhill counting birds. Interested in knowing where that is? Visit https://audubon.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=ac275eeb01434cedb1c5dcd0fd3fc7b4. To join, email stkite52@gmail.com or call 734-516-5757.
Night Walk and Campfire and Music
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Experience nightfall and more at a special after-hours event, 5–8:30 p.m. A walk to the lake begins as the sun sets and is followed by music provided by Stan Napier and his guitar at a campfire. If you play a musical instrument, bring it along and join in. All are welcome to make music. You may bring your beverage of choice, and cocoa and coffee will be available. You can roast marshmallows or snack on any food you prefer. Don’t forget a lawn chair. To save your spot, go to www.universe.com/walkcampfirenov2022, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com. Entry fee is $5 per vehicle or free to TLNC members.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Dec. 31
MDCA New stART Gala
Donnelly Park, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Center for the Arts fundraiser will include silent and live auctions for fine art and trips, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, live music and dancing, 7–11 p.m. Visit https://mountdoraart.com/2022-new-start-gala.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Sunset Park, Mount Dora
Ring in the new year with live music and fireworks, 9 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Call 352-735-7183.
New Year’s Eve Gala & Celebration
Mission Inn Resort and Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The evening will include an array of live entertainment followed by a five-course dinner and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations ($189) are required. Visit https://missioninnresort.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/NewYearsEve_GALA_12.31.22.pdf.
Jan. 1, 2023
First Day Hike
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Start the year with a morning hike in the woods, starting at 9:30 a.m. Gates will open at 9 a.m. Dogs are welcome. TLNC buildings and trails will close for the day after this event. Entry for the hike is free. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Happy New Year Hike
PEAR Park Nature Center/WCA,
4800 University Avenue, Leesburg
Kick off the new year with a morning hike, starting at 9 a.m.
Jan. 3
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Jan. 3 & 17
PAWS to Read
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Reading aloud to trained therapy dogs, children have fun, gain confidence, and improve their reading fluency in a safe, nonjudgmental environment. Each reading slot is 15 minutes, 5–6 p.m. Sign up in advance at the Youth Services Desk. Call 352-357-5686.
Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25
LCMA Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Kids explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at this weekly program for ages 6-18. $5 per session. All materials are included. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 1
Beginner Genealogy Classes
Online
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is providing three free classes, 1–3 p.m. each session. Take one or all three, depending on your research level and interest. Jan. 4: Introducing Immigration Facts, Review the Genealogy Research Plan, Exploring Features of Genealogy Search Engines. Jan. 18: Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors. Feb. 1: Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Jan. 5
New Year Concert
theCross Mount Dora, 4425 N. Highway 19A, Mount Dora
The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Paul Hostetter, will perform a joyous New Year concert Viennese style. Call 352-343-0733. Visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com or http://www.thecross.family.
Jan. 6
First Friday Street Party
Downtown Eustis
Family-friendly monthly event features a variety of food, vendors and live music, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
Everyone Has a Story – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by a professional story teller, selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Dazzling Dances
Minneola City Hall, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola
The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual New Year concert, with guest conductor Paul Hostetter. The concert will begin with “Ruslan & Ludmila” by Glinka and continue with the “Blue Danube.” Virtuoso violinist and FLSO Concert Master Konstantin Dimitrov will lead with Tchaikovsky’s “Danse Russe” from the Swan Lake Ballet. The “Emperor Waltz” will also be performed, with the first part of the program concluding with the “Russian Sailor’s Dance.” Call 352-343-0733. Visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.
Pep Rally for 2nd Annual Tyler Williams Miracle Football Game
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
Event will feature the Orlando Predators, 14-year-old cancer survivor Tyler Williams and surprise guests. Call 407-383-0136.
January 7, 11 & 14
Morning Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Start your day with a hike led by birding expert Bob Wexler, 7:30 a.m. Birders and photographers of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 8
Army Jazz Band Ambassadors
Mount Dora Music Hall, 510 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The Army’s official touring big band, a 19-member jazz ensemble, has received widespread acclaim at home and abroad, earning the group the title “America’s Big Band.” The free concert will begin at 4 p.m. Visit https://armyfieldband.com/events.
2nd Annual Tyler Williams
Miracle Football Game
Corey Rolle Memorial Field, 2349 E. Bates Avenue, Eustis
Featuring the Orlando Predators, the game will begin at 2 p.m. Tyler Williams is a 14-year-old cancer survivor, Eustis resident, member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church of Eustis and student of Lake Hills School. $5 admission goes to Runway to Hope and the fight against pediatric cancer. Call 407-383-0136.