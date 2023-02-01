Thru March 1
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your tickets now for the March 2–12 festival and 22 concerts. The festival will feature two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Thru March 10
“Pop Goes the Easel” Exhibit
Kristin Michelle Mason Art Gallery, Beacon College,
105 E. Main Street, Leesburg
Pop artist Michael Knapp’s works are known for taking everyday things that tend to go unobserved and bringing them to the forefront of his art. Free admission, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Thru March 31
Portraits of the Apostles
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Lively portraits of the 12 apostles, plus Judas and Jesus, are on exhibit Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The artist, Kenneth Wyatt had been a Methodist minister, public speaker and painter of religious figures for over 70 years before his recent passing. His gallery and publisher in Amarillo, Texas, gave the church permission to reproduce these renditions from his book of original paintings and writings. This is the second of an ongoing series of art exhibits at the church. Call 352-383-4089. Visit http://www.fpcmtdora.org.
Feb. 1
Scams and Fraud Information Session: Outsmarting Scammers
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava Street, Lady Lake
Topics will range from credit card and IRS scams, to Amazon email scams and more. Seating is limited, so register for in-person and Zoom attendance. Call Humana at 407-342-8821. Lunch is provided.
Beginner Genealogy Class
Online
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is providing the free class Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources, 1–3 p.m. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Howey Mansion Music Series: Pianist Stijn De Cock
The Howey Mansion,
1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
The assistant professor of piano at Florida State University is a soloist, chamber musician and teaching artist in the U.S. and abroad.
Visit https://www.howeymusicseries.org/about.html.
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club Meeting
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
This month’s guest speaker will share information on the PAWS Therapy Dog program. The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club meets the first Wednesday of each month, October through May. To learn more about the club, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com and visit gfwcmdwc.com.
Feb. 1–3
Grow Your Plate Vegetable Gardening Series
Via Zoom
University of Florida’s IFAS is offering classes for intermediate and advanced vegetable gardeners, 6–7:30 p.m. each day. Feb. 1: Growing Tropical Vegetables, Feb. 2: Growing Vegetables in Small Spaces. Feb. 3: Troubleshooting Vegetable Gardening Issues.
Email nsamuel@ufl.edu. Visit http://bit.ly/40b6RtN.
Feb. 2 & 3
Romantic Valentine Concert
Thursday: Living Drama Theatre, 431 Plaza Drive, Eustis
Friday: Minneola City Hall, 800 N. Hwy. 27, Minneola
Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Phantom of the Opera, Schindler’s List Shostakovich and more, 7:30 p.m. Michael Garasi will conduct.
Call 352-343-0733.
Feb. 3
Core Ensemble in Concert – “Of Ebony Embers”
Lake Deaton United Methodist Church,
6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood
The Beacon Salon Speaker Series program celebrates the music and poetry of the Harlem Renaissance Era in New York City through chamber music theater, 7 p.m. The performance will celebrate the lives of three African American poets, Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay as seen through the eyes of the great painter and muralist Aaron Douglas. The event is free and a boxed meal is provided. Register at http://bit.ly/3jfBiOW. V
isit https://www.coreensemble.org.
Saints and Sinners – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by professional storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford that was selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m.
Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Feb. 3 & 4
The Villages Balloon Festival
700 N. Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages
Balloons will be on display and available for rides. All balloon events are dependent on the weather. Call 352-750-7656.
Visit https://www.thevillagesballoonfestival.com.
Feb. 4
Annual Doll and Teddy Bear Show
Morrison United Methodist Church,
1005 West Main Street, Leesburg
The Orange Blossom Hills and Lakes Doll Club-sponsored event will include a raffle, doll appraisals and repairs, teddy bears, one-of-a-kind artist dolls, Barbies, Madame Alexander dolls, miniatures, and accessories and repair supplies, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. $5 donation, free/children 12 and under. The nonprofit club is a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs.
2023 Farm Races
Cherrylake, 7836 Cherry Lake Road, Groveland
Run or walk through rows of trees and take in views of rolling hills at one of the largest tree farms in the U.S. Options to race a 5K, 10K or duathlon provide a course for every skill level. Presented by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. One tree per participant will be donated to be planted in the local community. Race proceeds will be allocated to a local non-profit. Visit https://farmraces.com.
Festivals of Speed
World Equestrian Center Ocala,
1390 NW 80th Avenue, Ocala
The indoor display will feature more than 200 exotic, classic and American muscle cars. Attendees can test drive cars, enter the radio-controlled car race, visit with luxury brand displays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-406-9325 or email joe@festivalsofspeed.com.
Classic Car Show
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US HWY 441, Leesburg
The first Saturday of each month, the Cruisin’ Couples Car Club hosts a themed car show in the mall’s front west parking lot, 4 p.m. This month’s theme is Buddy Holly. Prizes are awarded. Call 352-255-2232. Visit http://www.lakesquaremall.com/events.
George’s Chili Cook Off 2023
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The 8th annual event kicks off the month of GeorgeFest with a spicy event as team compete for cash prizes. The tasting begins at 3 p.m.
Visit http://bit.ly/40bZv9m.
Feb. 4 & 5
48th Mount Dora Arts Festival
Downtown Mount Dora
The free juried arts festival will host more than 250 artists, Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Visit www.MountDoraArt.org. Call 352-383-0880.
Stained-glass Window Tours
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Members of the congregation will conduct free tours of the 27 restored stained-glass windows in its sanctuary that date from 1958. Tours are Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Feb. 5
Lake Irish Music Session
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail & Trailhead,
26656 County Road 46A, Sorrento
Volunteers are needed to help plant native wildflowers and bunch grasses in the Pollinator Prairie area, 9 a.m. Call 352-267-2235 or email linda.richardson@lakecountyfl.gov.
Songs of Broadway
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
An afternoon of show tunes will feature Kasey Titkemeyer, Janelle Woodyard and Randy Frieling, 4 p.m. Titkemeyer has performed at venues including Disney’s Candlelight Processional. Woodyard is a well-known local performer. Frieling has taught piano and organ for 34 years and is director of music and worship arts and organist at the church. Free admission. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
My Favorite Bird
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society will host a program for attendees to talk about and ask questions about their favorite Florida birds, social time 1:30 p.m., program at 2 p.m.
Feb. 6
BCC and Lake County Water Authority Joint Meeting
Lake County Emergency Operations Center,
425 W. Alfred Street, Tavares
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners and LCWA board members continue to hammer out how the water authority will operate after legislation led to the agency being placed under the oversight of the BCC, 3 p.m. Visit lcwa.org or https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/calendar/24435.
Writing Your Memoirs
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Remember and reflect on your life and preserve these memories in a book or series of essays. This memoir writing class, taught by Friends of the Library president Janet Pauley, is perfect for senior citizens and offered the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. Visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/writing.
Feb. 7
Mount Dora Jazz Band in Concert
St. Edward’s Episcopal Church,
460 N. Grandview Street, Mount Dora
The 12-piece band will perform the popular music of vintage big bands and jazz orchestras, 7 p.m. The church is back to hosting this free public event after a long hiatus due to Covid shutdowns.
Visit mdjazzband.com or email Betty Welch at stedwardschurch@yahoo.com.
Feb. 9
Researching Probate Records: Looking Beyond the Will
Cooper Memorial Library, Clermont, and via Zoom
The genealogical program led by Debbie Wilson Smyth will explore how wills and other estate records can assist in family tree research, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Feb9-430ZoomProbateRecords. To register for in-person meetings, visit https://Feb9-430CooperProbateRecords.eventbrite.com. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
From Hen to Table
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
In two sessions, Meg Brew, livestock agent, and Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, will discuss modern poultry production, backyard chickens, nutrition, cooking with eggs and more. Class will include lecture, recipe demo and sampling. Cost is $5 per person. Register for 2– 4 p.m. session at https://bit.ly/3GWqkXw. Register for 6–8 p.m. session at https://bit.ly/3Xji3SX.
Feb. 10
Living Your Best Life: Fall Prevention and Bone Health
Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
112 West Central Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent and Cheryl Rumbly of Cornerstone Hospice will share information at a free session for older adults and/or their caregivers, 11 a.m.–noon.
Feb. 10–12
Jane Austen Fest
Mount Dora
The third annual festival celebrates the 18th-century author with a Friday soiree and silent auction, speakers and programs throughout the day Saturday, a Regency Ball Saturday night, and outdoor activities, including lawn bowling, on Sunday. Visit https://janeaustenfest.com.
Feb. 11
Leesburg Mardi Gras Party in the Street
Main Street, Leesburg
Celebrate with jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and concerts all day, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Visit https://leesburgpartnership.com/index.php/leesburg-mardi-gras.
Centennial Celebration
Royellou Lane between Fourth and Fifth Avenues,
and Fourth Avenue between Donnelly Street
and Baker Street, Mount Dora
Mount Dora celebrates 100 years of public service with a fire truck display by members of the Florida Antique Bucket Brigade, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Email president@mountdorahistoricalsociety.org or
visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.
Fox Run Annual Clubhouse Sale with Bake Sale and Snack Bar
440 Fox Run Boulevard, Tavares
The 37th annual sale will go on, rain or shine, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Household items, furniture, small appliances, jewelry, scarfs, books, crafts, plants, puzzles, electronics and more.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Indigo Bluegrass BBQ
Parking: Cassia Community Center,
29245 Florida Highway 44, Eustis
The second annual fundraiser at the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation will include music from Lake County band The Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band, a silent auction (already underway online), eats from OakWood Smokehouse & Grill, beer and wine, noon to 4 p.m. Funds support the Central Florida Zoo and the center’s conservation efforts related to the endangered indigo snake. Visit https://bit.ly/3DMAaJN.
Imagine a Plant-Based Diet on an African Safari
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
This month’s guest speaker at the Public Health Plant Powerful meeting will discuss how to have a plant-based diet on a safari and share travel tips and photographs of animals in their natural habitat, 3–5 p.m. Please bring a plant-based food to share at the monthly pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Call 352-250-7942.
GeorgeFest 5K & 1 Mile Kids Fun Run
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The 8th annual Running of the Georges 5K and 1-mile Kids Fun Run along beautiful Lake Eustis begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds support Eustis Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. Visit http://bit.ly/3jiGPUT.
Feb. 11 & 12
Off the Beaten Path Florida Arts Tours
Enjoy a free self-guided tour through 13 studios of 18 professional Lake County artists, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Artists include Barry Bostwick, Cathy Caine, Paul Morris, Jane Slivka, Jennifer Harper and Fred Borthwick. Sites include Eustis, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Tavares and Weirsdale. Tours will also be held in east Volusia County and west Volusia County.
Visit www.artstours.org.