Thru March 1
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your tickets now for the March 2–12 festival and 22 concerts. The festival will feature two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Thru March 4
Florida Highwaymen
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Florida Highwaymen paintings on loan from collectors will be on display during Black History Month. The exhibit includes works from Sylvester Wells, Sam Newton, Harold Newton, Al “Blood” Black, Willie Daniels, Ray McLendon, Don D. Brown and the only female artist of the group, Mary Ann Carroll. Artwork inspired by the Florida Highwaymen created by Minneola Charter School’s fifth grade art class will also be displayed. Visit http://bit.ly/3E3arN2.
Feb. 15
Deadline: Student Conservation Essay Contest
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is sponsoring a contest for the best original essay on a conservation or climate change topic written by a senior in a Lake County public high school. Award are $500 for first place and $250 each for two runners-up, and winners will be notified March 1. Winning essays will be featured at the EcoExpo on March 4. Visit UULakeCounty.org/EcoEssayContest. Email EcoEssayContest@UULakeCounty.org.
Feb. 16
District 3 FMO
(Federation of Manufactured Homeowners) Meeting
Parkwood Oaks, 1024 Lakeshore Drive, Wildwood
The speaker will be LuAnn Duncan, who will discuss closing your seasonal home, 12:30 p.m. All communities operating under Florida Statue 723 are encouraged to attend.
Timeless Trends Boutique Grand Opening
125 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce will help cut the ribbon at 4 p.m. with owner/operator Bianca Tverberg. Discounts, free items with purchase and snacks will be part of the celebration. Visit https://www.timelesstrendsmtdora.com or call 651-239-0125.
Feb. 17
Friday Night Naturalist Series: Florida History – From Fossils to People
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Seventh-generation Floridian Justin Elkins, recreation coordinator for Lake County’s Office of Parks and Trails, will discuss Florida’s long and rich history, 6:30 p.m. Have an artifact that you don’t know what it is? Bring it to the talk and Elkins will try to identify it. $5 entry/vehicle. Visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Groveland Star Party
Cherrylake Tree Farm, 7836 Cherry Lake Road, Groveland
The city of Groveland will host its first sky party with stargazing, family activities and food trucks. Bring your telescope, if you own one, 5:30–9 p.m. Follow City of Groveland on Facebook.
Feb. 17–19
3rd Annual Greek Festival
St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church, Father George Papadeas Community center, 9926 SE 36th Avenue, Belleview
Greek food, drink, music and dancing, plus children’s activities and door prizes. The event will be held rain or shine. Call 352-426-3442 or 412-512-7589. Visit stmarksgoc.org.
Feb. 18
HeartSisters’ Sparkle
First Ba ptist Church, 550 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
The fundraiser’s theme this year is “SPARKLE with HOPE!” The event for women and girls will include a guest speaker and guest soloist, dancers from the Dance Depot, and lots of sparkle, 1–4 p.m. Call 765-425-3450 or email lsmith4447@yahoo.com.
Feb. 18 & 19
Scottish Highland Festival
Donnelly Park and Elizabeth Evans Park, Mount Dora
The 10th anniversary celebration will include bagpipers, Highland athletics, Celtic music by the Harp Twins, dancing, a model train exhibit and more. Visit www.mountdorascot.com.
Feb. 18–25
121st Annual Georgefest
Downtown Eustis and Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The weeklong celebration of George Washington’s birthday features numerous family-friendly events and activities. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events.
Feb. 19
Sunday Funday: Bears and Friends
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. CR 44, Eustis
Learn about black bears at special stations where you can talk to experts like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as other species that call Florida home, 1–3 p.m. Audubon Center for Birds of Prey will have a live bird to teach about raptor conservation. Lake County Water Authority will have a station where visitors can learn about manatees. There will also be areas where you can learn about conservation efforts of species such as the Florida panther, alligators and eagles. Suitable for all ages. $5/vehicle entry fee. There will be two more Sunday Funday events in 2023: Reptile Day on March 19 and Turtle Day April 16. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Chili-fest
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Love chili? Place your order and pick-up your meal for takeout or dine in Biery Hall at the church, available after 10 a.m. or following the 11 a.m. worship service. All proceeds go to Lake Cares food pantry and Agape food pantry. Tickets are $15 per meal, homemade chili with toppings, coleslaw, cornbread & a brownie. For tickets call 352-630-7871 or office@fpcmtdora.org. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Feb. 21
Your Health Matters: Diabetes
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, will cover the My Plate for Diabetics vs. Carb Counting, 11 a.m.–noon. This free session provides diabetics, pre-diabetics and/or caregivers easy steps to follow in managing diabetes.
Be the CEO of Your Own Health
Venetian Center, 109 E. Dixie Avenue, Leesburg
Cardiologist Dr. Nitza Alvarez, FACC, will lead an empowering educational event, 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Flowering Trees & Shrubs
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn about trees and shrubs that produce showy flowers and can add color and interest to your landscapes, noon –1 p.m. Presented by the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County. No sign-up required. Call 352-357-5686.
Feb. 21 & 28
Town of Lady Lake Farmers Market
Rolling Acres Sports Complex,
250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
Held every Tuesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., the market offers locally grown fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, flowers and more.
Feb. 22
Paint Your Own: Garden Gnome
Barrel of Books and Games, 403 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Grab a drink and get ready to paint a little gnome, 6 p.m. Visit https://barrelofbooksandgames.com.
Musical Memories
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
In the library’s free 2023 concert series, Steve Greer will present a program of rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
Feb. 23
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Culinary Collection – Youth Program
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, will offer youth ages 7 and up a hands-on cooking class focused on preserving food through water bath canning, 2–4 p.m. or 5–7 p.m. Participants will create strawberry jam to take home. 4-H members can register in 4-H online and non 4-H should contact Stephanie at stephanieklein@ufl.edu. Must register and pay ($15) by Feb. 17.
Altrusa International of Lake County’s 12th Annual Bunco Party
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood
The Mardi Gras-themed event begins at 6 p.m. with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bunco begins at 7 p.m. Door prizes, a grand prize drawing for a $250 gift card, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle round out the fun. Proceeds will support domestic violence prevention and awareness, scholarships and literacy projects throughout Lake County. Tickets ($35) are available at https://2023AltrusaBuncoParty.eventbrite.com or by emailing altrusalakecountyfl@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
Scrub Point Preserve Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting
12000 Eddy Drive, Winter Garden
Lake County Water Authority invites all to the grand opening of a nature property near Clermont that was previously inaccessible to the public, 10 a.m. Thanks to a new roadway, access to the LCWA preserve soon will be available for visitors to explore the 93-acre peninsula of land. Visit lcwa.org.
Literary Tea Reviewing Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray’s The Personal Librarian
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Celebrate Black History Month and learn about Belle da Costa Greene, a courageous and extraordinary Black woman portrayed in the 2021 book “The Personal Librarian” by authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Greene was forced to hide her true identity to be to be hired by J.P. Morgan to curate the collection of his newly built Pierpont Morgan Library. Discover more about this exceptional woman and discuss the book over tea and refreshments. $5 tea tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk (cash only).
Feb. 25
Community Yard Sale
Log Cabin Park, 106 US Highway 441/27, Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Historical Society’s event will run 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Lady Lake Historical Museum.
10th Annual Lake County Sheriff’s Charities Bass Tournament
Hickory Point and Harris Chain of Lakes, Tavares
The tournament will at safe light and the weigh-in/family fun event starts at 3 p.m., which includes free food and raffle items. If interested in fishing in the tournament, register by Feb. 17. Visit https://www.sheriffscharities.com/bass-tournament or lcso.org for register forms.