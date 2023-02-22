Thru Feb. 25
121st Annual Georgefest
Downtown Eustis and Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The celebration features numerous family-friendly events and activities. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events.
Thru March 4
Florida Highwaymen
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Florida Highwaymen paintings on loan from collectors will be on display during Black History Month. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Thru March 10
“Pop Goes the Easel” Exhibit
Kristin Michelle Mason Art Gallery, Beacon College,
105 E. Main Street, Leesburg
Pop artist Michael Knapp’s works are known for taking everyday things that tend to go unobserved and bringing them to the forefront of his art. Free admission, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Feb. 22
The Ash Wednesday Service
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Dr. David Averill, senior pastor, will lead the service at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The service is open to children, youth and adults. A pancake supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Friendship Hall. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Musical Memories
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
In the library’s free 2023 concert series, Steve Greer will present a program of rock ’n’ roll from the 1950s, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
Feb. 23
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, the first building west of the sanctuary. The group, open to men and women, meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Altrusa International of Lake County’s 12th Annual Bunco Party
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood
The Mardi Gras-themed event begins at 6 p.m. with drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bunco begins at 7 p.m. Door prizes, a grand prize drawing for a $250 gift card, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle round out the fun. Proceeds will support domestic violence prevention and awareness, scholarships and literacy projects throughout Lake County. Tickets ($35) are available at https://2023AltrusaBuncoParty.eventbrite.com or by emailing altrusalakecountyfl@gmail.com.
Feb. 24
Scrub Point Preserve Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting
12000 Eddy Drive, Winter Garden
Lake County Water Authority invites all to the grand opening of a nature property near Clermont that was previously inaccessible to the public, 10 a.m. Thanks to a new roadway, access to the LCWA preserve soon will be available for visitors to explore the 93-acre peninsula of land. Visit lcwa.org.
Literary Tea Reviewing Marie Benedict & Victoria Christopher Murray’s The Personal Librarian
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Celebrate Black History Month and learn about Belle da Costa Greene, an extraordinary Black woman portrayed in the 2021 book “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. Greene was forced to hide her true identity to be to be hired by J.P. Morgan to curate the collection of his newly built Pierpont Morgan Library. $5 tea tickets can be purchased at the circulation desk (cash only).
Feb. 25
10th Annual Lake County Sheriff’s Charities Bass Tournament
Hickory Point and Harris Chain of Lakes, Tavares
The tournament will at safe light, and the weigh-in/family fun event starts at 3 p.m., which includes free food and raffle items. Visit https://www.sheriffscharities.com/bass-tournament.
Raiders in the Forest Preserve
Forest Preserve, 1995 N. Donnelly, Mount Dora
Join volunteers to clear out the non-native coral ardisia plant, 8–10 a.m. The evergreen plant create a monoculture that smothers native plants that support pollinators and other wildlife. Bring pruners, gloves and a shovel. No registration needed. Meet at the trail entrance behind the W.T. Bland Library parking lot. Email netavb@gmail.com.
Antique Tool Show & Tell
Umatilla Historical Museum,
299 North Trowell Avenue, Umatilla
Bring your antique tools to share with other antique tool collectors, noon. Each participant will have five minutes to talk about their tool. Most unusual tool will win a $25 Ace Hardware gift card. Call 352-809-0369 or email Umatillaflmuseum@gmail.com.
Community Yard Sale
Log Cabin Park, 106 US Highway 441/27, Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Historical Society’s event will run 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Lady Lake Historical Museum.
Feb. 26
Black History Month Film Screening:No Time to Waste
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The 52-minute documentary celebrates 99-year-old national park ranger Betty Reid Soskin’s inspiring life and work, 3 p.m. The film ranges from the experiences of a young Black woman in a WWII segregated union hall, through her career as a singer, activist, mother, legislative representative and park planner, to her present public role. Moderated by Ozell Ward, host of the African American Film Series. The next screening will be March 26.
Feb. 28
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Series Squad: Bad Kitty
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Young readers can read any book from the Bad Kitty series by Nick Bruel, then come to the meeting ready to discuss and participate in an activity inspired by the books, 4–5 p.m. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Mid Florida ROC (Resident Owned Communities) Meeting
Country Club Manor, 1701 N HWY 19, Eustis
A speaker from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will discuss how the department helps seniors, 9:30 a.m. coffee/donuts, 10 a.m. presentation. All communities operating under Florida Statues 718, 719 and 720 are encouraged to attend.
Town of Lady Lake Farmers Market
Rolling Acres Sports Complex,
250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
Held every Tuesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., the market offers locally grown fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, flowers and more.
March 1
Tav-Lee Trail Phase II Public Open House
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg
The City of Leesburg invites the public to discuss the PD&E Reevaluation Study of the trail’s proposed alignment, 5:30–7 p.m. the project limits are N. Canal Street to Lakes Boulevard (FPID: 417600-1 and 415431-1). The recommended Tav-Lee Trail Phase II alignment will be made available and public input is welcomed.
March 2–12
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
The festival will feature 22 concerts – two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
March 3
Cajun Women – Inspired and on Fire – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1
995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by professional storyteller Cheryl Ford that was selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
March 3 & 4
Clubhouse Yard Sale, Bake Sale and Lunch
Lake Frances Estates off St. Clair Abrams Avenue, Tavares
Browse household items, tools, furniture and boutique items, Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–noon. Also for sale: Pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, chips, sodas and bake sale items.
March 3–5
Thundering Spirit Family Powwow: Honoring Earth’s Guardian
Renninger’s Twin Market, 20651 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora
Experience the culture and artistry of Native American people, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The event will feature Native American dance, music, food, arts/crafts and more. Entertainers include Celtic/Native American violinist Arvel Bird; Lowery Begay, two-time world champion hoop dancer/flutist; and flutist Jack “Flute” Holland. Admission $10, multi-day $15. Children under age 12 and active/retired or service personnel admitted free. Friday is Children’s Day, open at no charge 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
March 4
EcoExpo
Lake-Sumter State College, Leesburg
Lake-Sumter State College, along with 12 local conservation groups, is hosting the event, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme is Saving Lake County: Awareness to Action. Attend workshops with actionable information on conservation and climate change and check out the discovery rooms, exhibits and door prizes. The expo is free and open to the public.
20th Annual Art Expo
Royal Highlands Great Hall,
21505 Royal St. Georges Lane, Leesburg
The community art expo will feature original fine art, photography, textile art, handmade quilts, decorative glass, ceramics and more, 9 a.m. Call 904-304-8085 or email genies64@gmail.com.
22nd Annual City-Wide Yard Sale & Used Book Sale
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
The sale will run 8 a.m.–2 p.m. at the library grounds and in residential yards throughout the city. Maps will be available for a donation at the library. City residents who would like to have their yard sale on the printed and digital maps may donate $10 to the library and receive a 1-day yard sale permit. Non-residents may donate $10 to be on the digital map and, as space allows, on the printed map. Spaces for rent at the library are offered for a $15 donation. The Friends of the Library also will host their annual used book sale inside the library.
“Fashion Fiesta” Luncheon & Fashion Show
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. will hold a fundraiser to benefit The Forward Paths Foundation. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at gfwcmdwc.com (Events page), or by email at gfwcmdwc@mail.com. Forward Paths focus is on the community’s homeless youths and those aging out of foster care.
Community Garage Sale
Lake Dora Pines neighborhood, off Lakeshore between Lucerne and Bay Road, Mount Dora
The sale will run 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is
every Wednesday.