Thru March 1
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your tickets now for the March 2–12 festival and 22 concerts. The festival will feature two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Thru March 10
“Pop Goes the Easel” Exhibit
Kristin Michelle Mason Art Gallery, Beacon College, 105 E. Main Street, Leesburg
Pop artist Michael Knapp’s works are known for taking everyday things that tend to go unobserved and bringing them to the forefront of his art. Free admission, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Thru March 31
Portraits of the Apostles
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Lively portraits of the 12 apostles, plus Judas and Jesus, are on exhibit Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The artist, Kenneth Wyatt had been a Methodist minister, public speaker and painter of religious figures for over 70 years before his recent passing. His gallery and publisher in Amarillo, Texas, gave the church permission to reproduce these renditions from his book of original paintings and writings. This is the second of an ongoing series of art exhibits at the church. Call 352-383-4089. Visit http://www.fpcmtdora.org.
Feb. 9
Researching Probate Records: Looking Beyond the Will
Cooper Memorial Library, Clermont, and via Zoom
The genealogical program led by Debbie Wilson Smyth will explore how wills and other estate records can assist in family tree research, 5 p.m. Register for Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Feb9-430ZoomProbateRecords. To register for in-person meetings, visit https://Feb9-430CooperProbateRecords.eventbrite.com. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
From Hen to Table
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
In two sessions, Meg Brew, livestock agent, and Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, will discuss modern poultry production, backyard chickens, nutrition, cooking with eggs and more. Cost is $5. Register for 2– 4 p.m. session at https://bit.ly/3GWqkXw. Register for 6–8 p.m. session at https://bit.ly/3Xji3SX.
Feb. 10
Living Your Best Life: Fall Prevention and Bone Health
Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 West Central Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent and Cheryl Rumbly of Cornerstone Hospice will share information at a free session for older adults and/or their caregivers, 11 a.m.–noon.
Native Plant Tour
Green Mountain Scenic Overlook & Trailhead, 20700 County Rd 455, Minneola
Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is hosting a visit to Green Mountain Overlook, Little Italy and the Lake Apopka tower, beginning at 9 a.m. Email lavonsilvernell@gmail.com.
Feb. 10 &11
Florida Antique Toy & Advertising Show
Lake County Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis
See cast iron, pressed steel, die cast, Japanese and tin toys, along with vintage advertising signs and pedal cars. New this year: vintage trains and bicycles. Call 352-250-4421. Visit floridatoyandadvertisingshow.com.
Feb. 10–12
Jane Austen Fest
Mount Dora
The third annual festival celebrates the 18th-century author with a Friday soiree and silent auction, speakers and programs throughout the day Saturday, a Regency Ball Saturday night, and outdoor activities, including lawn bowling, on Sunday. Visit https://janeaustenfest.com.
Feb. 11
Leesburg Mardi Gras Party in the Street
Main Street, Leesburg
Celebrate with jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and concerts all day, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Visit https://leesburgpartnership.com/index.php/leesburg- mardi-gras.
Centennial Celebration
Royellou Lane between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, and Fourth Avenue between Donnelly Street and Baker Street, Mount Dora
Mount Dora celebrates 100 years of public service with a fire truck display by members of the Florida Antique Bucket Brigade, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Email president@mountdorahistoricalsociety.org or visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.
Fox Run Annual Clubhouse Sale with Bake Sale and Snack Bar
440 Fox Run Boulevard, Tavares
The 37th annual sale will go on, rain or shine, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Household items, furniture, small appliances, jewelry, scarfs, books, crafts, plants, puzzles, electronics and more.
Indigo Bluegrass BBQ
Parking: Cassia Community Center, 29245 Florida Highway 44, Eustis
The second annual fundraiser at the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation will include music from Lake County band The Blackwater Creek Bluegrass Band, a silent auction (already underway online), eats from OakWood Smokehouse & Grill, beer and wine, noon to 4 p.m. Funds support the Central Florida Zoo and the center’s conservation efforts related to the endangered indigo snake. Visit https://www.centralfloridazoo.org/event/indigo-bluegrass-bbq-hosted-by-orianne-center-for-indigo-conservation.
Imagine a Plant-Based Diet on an African Safari
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
This month’s guest speaker at the Public Health Plant Powerful meeting will discuss plant-based diets, and share travel tips and photographs of animals in their natural habitat, 3–5 p.m. Bring a plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Call 352-250-7942.
Cassia/North Lake County Community Cleanup
Cassia Community Club, 29245 E. SR 44, Eustis
Keep Lake Beautiful invites volunteers to participate in a community cleanup, 8–11 a.m. KLB will provide safety vests, trash bags, gloves, and water. In addition, Lake County residents can clean up their homes and yards, and bring excess trash, bulk items and tires for proper disposal. Register at www.keeplakebeautiful.com.
GeorgeFest 5K & 1 Mile Kids Fun Run
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The 8th annual Running of the Georges 5K and 1-mile Kids Fun Run along beautiful Lake Eustis begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds support Eustis Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/121st-Annual-Georgefest/Georgefest-5K-Kids-Fun-Run.
Lake Irish Music Session
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Feb. 11 & 12
Off the Beaten Path Florida Arts Tours
Enjoy a free self-guided tour through 12 studios of 16 professional Lake County artists, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Artists include Barry Bostwick, Cathy Caine, Paul Morris, Jane Slivka, Jennifer Harper and Fred Borthwick. Sites include Eustis, Mount Dora, Leesburg and Tavares. Tours will also be held in Volusia County. Visit www.artstours.org.
Feb. 12
Christina Vukel in Concert
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Local singer-songwriter Christina Vukel will lead an afternoon of love songs and heartwarming melodies just in time for Valentine’s Day, 4 p.m. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
Valentine’s Day Inspired Brunch
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
Enjoy a brunch complete with endless house champagne and live entertainment at La Hacienda Restaurant, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-324-3930. Visit https://missioninnresort.com/l/valentines-day-features.
Caring for Orchids
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
University of Florida/IFAS Extension Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers will lead the program, 2 p.m. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
Feb. 13
Solitary Man: The Music of Neil Diamond
Fruitland Park Library, 604 West Berckman Street, Fruitland Park
The program will explore the musical career of Neil Diamond, 4 p.m.
Feb. 14
Newcomers and Friends Meeting
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora.
Guest speaker Pablo from The Yard Stop in Mount Dora will talk about Florida-friendly plants and plants for specialized gardens. Luncheon will be served around 11:30 a.m. All area women are invited to attend. Reserve your spot for $20. Text 352-551-5212.
Feb. 14, 21, 28
Town of Lady Lake Farmers Market
Rolling Acres Sports Complex, 250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
Returning Feb. 14 and held every Tuesday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., the market will offer locally grown fruits and vegetables, fresh bread, honey, flowers and more.
Feb. 15
Deadline: Student Conservation Essay Contest
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County contest for the best original essay on a conservation or climate change topic written by a senior in a Lake County public high school ends Feb. 15. Award are $500 for first place and $250 each for two runners-up, and winners will be notified March 1. Winning essays will be featured at the EcoExpo on March 4. Visit UULakeCounty.org/EcoEssayContest. Email EcoEssayContest@UULakeCounty.org.
Herb Gardening
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Growing your own herbs is a great way to have fresh herbs easily accessible. Not all herbs work at all times in Florida, though. Learn how to grow a successful herb garden year-round, 2 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
Feb. 16
District 3 FMO (Federation of Manufactured Home Owners) Meeting
Parkwood Oaks, 1024 Lakeshore Drive, Wildwood
The speaker will be LuAnn Duncan, who will discuss closing your seasonal home, 12:30 p.m. All communities operating under Florida Statue 723 are encouraged to attend.
Feb. 17
Groveland Star Party
Cherrylake Tree Farm, 7836 Cherry Lake Road, Groveland
The city of Groveland will host its first sky party with stargazing, family activities food trucks and opportunity to be a citizen scientist, 5:30–9 p.m. Follow City of Groveland on Facebook.
Feb. 18
HeartSisters’ Sparkle
First Baptist Church, 550 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
The fundraiser’s theme this year is “SPARKLE with HOPE!” The event for women and girls will include a guest speaker and guest soloist, dancers from the Dance Depot, and lots of sparkle, 1–4 p.m. Call 765-425-3450 or email lsmith4447@yahoo.com.
Feb. 18 & 19
Scottish Highland Festival
Donnelly Park and Elizabeth Evans Park, Mount Dora
The 10th anniversary celebration will include bagpipers, Highland athletics, Celtic music by the Harp Twins, dancing, a model train exhibit and more. Visit www.mountdorascot.com.
Feb. 18–25
121st Annual Georgefest
Downtown Eustis and Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The weeklong celebration of George Washington’s birthday features numerous family-friendly events and activities. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events.
Feb. 19
Chili-fest
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Place your order and pick-up your meal for takeout or dine in Biery Hall at the church, available after 10 a.m. or following the 11 a.m. worship service. Proceeds go to Lake Cares food pantry and Agape food pantry. Tickets are $15 per meal of homemade chili with toppings, coleslaw, cornbread and a brownie. For tickets call 352-630-7871 or office@fpcmtdora.org. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.