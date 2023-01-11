Thru Jan. 28
Abstracts in Chains
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit “is about recognizing the chains and limitations we put on ourselves or the chains we allow others to put on us that keep us from reaching our true potential,” artist Kelley Batson-Howard says.
Thru March 1
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your advance tickets for the March 2–12 festival and 22 concerts now. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
January 11 & 14
Morning Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Start your day with a hike led by birding expert Bob Wexler, 7:30 a.m. Birders and photographers of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 11, 18, 25
LCMA Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Kids explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at this weekly program for ages 6-18. $5 per session. All materials are included. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Jan. 12
Caregiving and End of Life Prep
Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
112 West Central Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Part of the Living Your Best Life Series, this session is for older adults and their caregivers, 11 a.m. Contact Lori Johnson at 352-343-4101 or lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
Leesburg’s Mardi Gras Kick-off Party
MLK Island behind Venetian Center,
109 E Dixie Avenue, Leesburg
Meet the candidates for King and Queen of Mardi Gras at the kick-off party, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Visit https://leesburgpartnership.com/index.php/leesburg-mardi-gras.
How to Research Cemeteries Effectively
Cooper Memorial Library,
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont and Online
This free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society program will be the first to be hybrid, 4:30 p.m. The presenter is Ann Mohr Osisek of Maitland. Sign up to attend in person at https://tinyurl.com/Jan12-430atCOOPERCemetaryRech or via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Jan12-430ZoomCemetaryResearch.
Jan. 13
Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Cir., Leesburg
Join the community for breakfast and celebrate the teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr., 7:30 a.m. Call Louis at 352-552-7540.
Umatilla Literary Society
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Book lovers get together and discuss the books they are reading, 11 a.m.
Jan. 13
American Guild of Organists - Central Florida Chapter Meeting
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 West 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Dr. Randall Frieling will present a program on Piano Literature for Worship, 11 a.m. The public is invited to this free event.
Jan. 14
Tony Sands presents Rat Pack Together Again
Mount Dora Music Hall, 10 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
Enjoy hits from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr., including “Come Fly with Me,” “My Way, “New York, New York,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “That’s Amore,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “Candy Man.” The tribute show begins at 7 p.m. For tickets ($30), visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rat-pack-together-again-tickets-367061168837.
New Year Sand Volleyball Tournament
Volleyball Sand Courts, 200 S. Joanna Avenue, Tavares
The third annual tournament will be hosted by Wekiva Sand Ballers, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4888.
Lake Irish Music Session
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month. Folk instruments including fiddle, guitar, penny whistle, flute and concertina are welcomed.
Health Benefits of a Mediterranean Diet
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful and Mount Dora Library welcome back Chef Warren, 3–5 p.m. He will educate and demonstrate the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet at the free meeting. Please bring a plant-based food to share at the monthly pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink.
Jan. 15
Native Edible Plants for Wildlife
Umatilla Community Center, 1 Cassidy Street, Umatilla
Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is hosting the presentation by Karen Kennen, UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener, 1:30 p.m. Florida is ranked No. 7 in biodiversity, according to a study by The Nature Conservatory, with its 4,368 species – 116 mammals, 400 birds and 118 reptiles. What is this wildlife is eating? The presentation will introduce some plants that offer sustenance for wildlife and give you an idea of plants that can be added to your landscape to attract certain wildlife, and perhaps answer why that raccoon keeps coming to your yard.
Meet the Dinosaur Artists
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
All ages are invited to learn more about dinosaurs and the library’s exhibit with artists Keith Strasser and Lyn Joyce, 3 p.m. Learn the science behind these replicas, including how scientists determine dinosaur color, feathers, fur, etc. Attendees earn door prize tickets. No registration required. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Sunday Funday: Our Watery World
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Learn more about the world of water and our environment with guest experts from the Lake County Water Authority and Keep Lake Beautiful, 1–3 p.m. There will also be special exhibits and activities, such as aquatic insect exploration, water quality demonstrations and a fish dissection. Cost $5 entry fee/vehicle; free for TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Jan. 17
PAWS to Read
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Reading aloud to trained therapy dogs, children have fun, gain confidence, and improve their reading fluency in a safe, nonjudgmental environment. Each reading slot is 15 minutes, 5–6 p.m. Sign up in advance at the Youth Services Desk. Call 352-357-5686.
Awesome Public Speaking
Online
In this MidFlorida SCORE webinar, presenter David Harrison will help you improve your presentation skills, as well as the content that you present, 7–8 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3GO1QQi
Vegetable Gardening
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
At this UF/IFAS Lake County Extension program, learn how to grow your own food, noon–1 p.m. This class looks at how to start a garden, how to manage pests and more.
Jan. 18
Connecting with Your Audience Through Storytelling
City of Tavares Utility Administration Building, 1000 Captain Haynes Road, Tavares
Marketing and communications professionals are invited to the Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake County Chapter meeting, 11:30 a.m. Lea Tran, an ethnic Chinese and former “boat person” refugee from Vietnam, is guest speaker. Cost $20 for FPRA members and $25 for prospective members. Lunch will be provided.
Reserve your seat at https://bit.ly/FPRAJan23.
MLF 2023 College & High School Fishing Tournament
Venetian Gardens, 109 E. Dixie Avenue, Leesburg
Major League Fishing hosts the annual college and high school tournaments with anglers from across the Southeast, starting at 7 a.m. Winners from each group will earn a berth to their respective national championship. Visit https://majorleaguefishing.com/schedule.
Jan. 18, 26, 31
Discovery Gardens Tours
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Guided, audio and self-guided tours will be offered at the gardens next to the extension office, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day. Participants will be asked to take part in a voluntary research project related to the effectiveness of the educational tours. Call 352-343-4101, ext. 2722, or email jdaugherty@ufl.edu.
Jan. 18 & Feb. 1
Beginner Genealogy Classes
Online
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is providing free classes, 1–3 p.m. each session. Take one or both, depending on your research level and interest. Jan. 18: Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors. Feb. 1: Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Jan. 19
Herb Gardening
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
At this UF/IFAS Lake County Extension program, learn how to grow a successful herb garden, 5–6 p.m. Growing your own herbs is a great way to have fresh herbs easily accessible, though not all herbs work at all times in Florida.
Backyard Habitat
Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
112 W Central Avenue, Howey-In-The-Hills
Learn how you can create a thriving backyard habitat that provides needed resources for wildlife at this UF/IFAS Lake County Extension program, 2–3 p.m.
Coffee and Book Chat
Library Program Room, Eustis Public Library,
120 N Center Street, Eustis
Meet other adults and share your current favorite reads at this regular chat, held the third Friday each month at 11 a.m. Not a book club, the gathering also offers free coffee, tea and cocoa. This is an open and welcoming group that’s hoping to grow.
Jan. 20
Friday Night Naturalist: On Patrol in Gator Country
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This month, join veteran wildlife officer and author Bob Lee as he shares bigger-than-life but true tales about him and his fellow officers chasing poachers and wildlife violators, 6:30 p.m. Discover the excitement, dangers and disasters that game wardens face every day on the job. Cost $5 entry fee/vehicle; free for TLNC members. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Jan. 21
NY Rockabilly Rockets
520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora
Billed as “quite possibly the best 120 minutes of 50s, 60s music that you will experience on one stage,” the spectacular production of “Shake Rattle Roll” is a nostalgic journey through vintage rock ’n’ roll. This full production, Vegas style show features spectacular lights, sound and stage props. If you love Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Bill Haley & his Comets, Eddie Arnold, the Stray Cats, Dion, Del Shannon, Bobby Vee, Chuck Berry, the Ronettes and many other greats, don’t miss this show. Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=12963.
3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
Celebrate the trees and environment at this annual event for the whole family, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. From tree giveaways to planting seedlings, the focus is on tree conservation efforts. Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4885.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Main and 9th Streets, Leesburg
A multicultural parade/march of walkers, floats and more will commemorate Dr. King, starting at 11 a.m. Call Louis at 352-552-7540.