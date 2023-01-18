Jan. 18, 26, 31
Discovery Gardens Tours
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Guided, audio and self-guided tours will be offered at the gardens next to the extension office, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day. Participants will be asked to take part in a voluntary research project related to the effectiveness of the educational tours.
Call 352-343-4101, ext. 2722, or email jdaugherty@ufl.edu.
Jan. 19
Herb Gardening
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
At this UF/IFAS Lake County Extension program, learn how to grow a successful herb garden, 5–6 p.m. Growing your own herbs is a great way to have fresh herbs easily accessible, though not all herbs work at all times in Florida.
Backyard Habitat
Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
112 W Central Avenue, Howey-In-The-Hills
Learn how you can create a thriving backyard habitat that provides needed resources for wildlife at this UF/IFAS Lake County Extension program, 2–3 p.m.
Coffee and Book Chat
Library Program Room, Eustis Public Library, 120 N Center Street, Eustis
Meet other adults and share your current favorite reads at this regular chat, held the third Friday each month at 11 a.m. Not a book club, the gathering also offers free coffee, tea and cocoa. This is an open and welcoming group that’s hoping to grow.
Jan. 20
Friday Night Naturalist: On Patrol in Gator Country
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This month, join veteran wildlife officer Bob Lee as he shares true tales about him and his fellow officers chasing poachers and wildlife violators, 6:30 p.m. Cost $5 entry fee/vehicle; free for TLNC members.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, call 352-357-7536 or email
Jan. 21
15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Main and 9th Streets, Leesburg
A multicultural parade/march of walkers, floats and more will commemorate Dr. King, starting at 11 a.m. Call Louis at 352-552-7540.
NY Rockabilly Rockets
520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora
This production of “Shake Rattle Roll” is a nostalgic journey through vintage rock ’n’ roll. If you love Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Bill Haley & his Comets, Eddie Arnold, the Stray Cats, Dion, Del Shannon, Bobby Vee, Chuck Berry, the Ronettes and many other greats, don’t miss this show.
Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=12963.
3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
Celebrate the trees and environment at this annual event for the whole family, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. From tree giveaways to planting seedlings, the focus is on tree conservation efforts. Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4885.
Tri-City Fire Department Food Drive Challenge
Eustis Fire Department Station 22, 100 W. Norton Avenue, Eustis
Mount Dora Fire Department Station 34, 1300 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Tavares Fire Department Station 28, 911 Gateway Drive, Tavares
The public is invited to drop off donations of non-expired canned goods and dry foods or cash/check donations at one of the three participating locations, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All donations will go to the Lake Cares Food Pantry. The event is organized by Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle. Visit www.lakecountyrotary.com.
Sunshine State Soundtrack: The Famous Musicians of Florida
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The state’s musical diversity is reflected in the songs of some of America’s most notable performers, from balladeers like Frances Langford to country artists like Slim Whitman, and rockers and pop stars including Tom Petty and the Backstreet Boys. No registration is required for this free program produced by local author and historian Gary McKechnie, 2 p.m.
Saturday in the Garden: Flowering Trees and Shrubs
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Join UF/IFAS Residential Horticulture Agent Jamie Daugherty and learn how to have a beautiful landscape with flowering trees and shrubs, 2–3 p.m. Register ($5) at
https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ufifas-extension-lake-county-31014058283.
Jan. 23
Self-Publishing on Amazon with Jim Steele
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Learn how to publish your books on Amazon with Lake County’s Poet Laureate, Jim Steele, 1 p.m. Visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/writing.
Concert Organist Colin Andrews in Recital
Morrison United Methodist Church,
005 W. Main Street, Leesburg
The Central Florida Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will host the internationally known organist, who will play the works of J. S. Bach, Herbert Howells, Paul Patterson, Cesár Franck, Joseph Bonnet and Oliver Messiaen. This free event will begin at 7 p.m.
Visit https://cfago.org or call 352-787-3786.
Jan. 24
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Jan. 25
Teen Cookery: Apples to Applesauce
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Learn how to make applesauce in this hands-on cooking class, 2 p.m.
Registration is required. Call 352-742-6204.
Forces of Nature: Land Conservation in Florida with Clay Henderson
Online
Environmental lawyer and educator Clay Henderson will focus land conservation and growth management in Florida, covering challenges facing land conservation with recommendations on moving forward, noon–1:30 p.m. Visit
https://1000fof.org/upcoming-webinars.
Musical Memories Concert: The Roaring 20s
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Clarinetist Dan Dorotiak will perform music from the 1920s jazz era, 12:30 p.m. Dorotiak has performed with the Rockford Symphony, Chicago Clarinet Ensemble and Portrait of Sound Orchestra, Central Florida Winds, Lyric Opera of Central Florida and the Orlando Concert Band. Call 352-742-6204.
Jan. 26–29
Florida Storytelling Festival
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Join in person or live stream for storytelling, performances and concerts by professional storytellers. This event is known nationally for its combination of workshops, concerts, youthful voices and sense of community. Featured tellers include Alton Chung, Andy Hedges, Jessica Robinson, Robin Schulte, and Mitchell O’Rear. Visit https://flstory.com/festival.
Jan. 28
Rotary Clock Dedication Ceremony
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The 5 p.m. ceremony will include entertainment by the Eustis High School Band. The Golden Triangle Rotary meets on the first, second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 11:45 a.m. at the Country Club of Mount Dora in Mount Dora. Visit www.lakecountyrotary.com.
Jan. 28–29
The Raid on Renninger’s: A Civil War Festival
The 37th Alabama Infantry, one of Central Florida’s oldest Civil War reenacting companies, will host the raid, 2 p.m. each day. Civil War camps will be open each day at 9 a.m., with a pre-battle concert at 1 p.m. General admission is $6/adult and $4/children 12 & under. Contact Alan Turnbull at 407-267-4211 or genal6705@hotmail.com, or