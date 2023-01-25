Thru March 1
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Get your tickets now for the March 2–12 event and its 22 concerts. The Plant City festival will feature two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. To order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Jan. 25
Musical Memories Concert: The Roaring 20s
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Enjoy music from the jazz era, 12:30 p.m. Dorotiak has performed with the Rockford Symphony, Chicago Clarinet Ensemble, Central Florida Winds, Lyric Opera of Central Florida and Orlando Concert Band. Call 352-742-6204.
Jan. 25
Forces of Nature: Land Conservation in Florida with Clay Henderson
Online
Environmental lawyer and educator Clay Henderson will discuss the evolution of conservation in Florida and celebrate those who made the state a leader in state-funded conservation and land preservation, noon–1:30 p.m. To register and for more information, visit https://1000fof.org/upcoming-webinars.
Jan. 26
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Jan. 26–29
Florida Storytelling Festival
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Enjoy storytelling, performances and concerts by professional storytellers, in person or live stream. This event is known nationally for its unique combination of workshops, concerts, youthful voices and sense of community. Featured tellers include Alton Chung, Andy Hedges, Jessica Robinson, Robin Schulte, and Mitchell O’Rear. Visit https://flstory.com/festival.
Jan. 26 & 31
Discovery Gardens Tours
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Guided, audio and self-guided tours will be offered at the gardens next to the extension office, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day. Participants will be asked to take part in a voluntary research project related to the effectiveness of the educational tours. Call 352-343-4101, ext. 2722, or email jdaugherty@ufl.edu.
Jan. 28
Rotary Clock Dedication Ceremony
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The 5 p.m. dedication ceremony will include entertainment by the Eustis High School Band. Visit www.lakecountyrotary.com.
Jan. 28
Winter Fashion Show
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US HWY 441, Leesburg
The show on the mall’s center court stage will run 1–3 p.m. Visit https://www.lakesquaremall.com/events.
Jan. 28
Rhythm on Ruby Street Party
Downtown Tavares
The second annual event will feature two stages, a roaming photo booth and strolling piano, street performers and food trucks, 6–10 p.m. Visit https://www.tavares.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=4882.
Jan. 28
Oakland Heritage Day
Speer Park and Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center, Oakland
Commemorate Oakland’s 135th anniversary with a day of music, food, fine arts and crafts, kids’ activities, horse-drawn carriage tours and more, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Visit oaklandfl.gov/999/Community-Events.
Jan. 28–29
Raid on Renninger’s: A Civil War Festival
The 37th Alabama Infantry, a Civil War reenacting company, will host the raid, 2 p.m. each day. Civil War camps will be open each day at 9 a.m., with a pre-battle concert at 1 p.m. General admission $6/adult and $4/children 12 & under. Call 407-267-4211, email genal6705@hotmail.com or visit https://www.floridacwreenactors.com.
Jan. 30
Publish Poetry on Instagram
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Lake County’s Poet Laureate, Jim Steele will show how to use Instagram to publish your poetry, 1 p.m. Visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/writing.
Jan. 30–Feb.3
Grow Your Plate Vegetable Gardening Series
Via Zoom
University of Florida’s IFAS is offering classes for intermediate and advanced vegetable gardeners, 6–7:30 p.m. each day. Jan. 30: From Landscape to Table, Jan. 31: Heat Tolerant Vegetables, Feb. 1: Growing Tropical Vegetables, Feb. 2: Growing Vegetables in Small Spaces and Feb. 3: Troubleshooting Vegetable Gardening Issues. Email nsamuel@ufl.edu. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-your-plate-vegetable-gardening-series-tickets-505341007557.
Feb. 1
Scams and Fraud Information Session: Outsmarting Scammers
Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava Street, Lady Lake
Topics will range from credit card and IRS scams, to Amazon email scams and more. Seating is limited, so register for in-person and Zoom attendance. Call Humana at 407-342-8821. Lunch is provided.
Feb. 1
Beginner Genealogy Class
Online
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is providing the free class Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources, 1–3 p.m. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Feb. 1
Howey Mansion Music Series: Pianist Stijn De Cock
The Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
The assistant professor of piano at Florida State University is a soloist, chamber musician and teaching artist in the U.S. and abroad. Visit https://www.howeymusicseries.org/about.html.
Feb. 1
GFWC Mount Dora
Woman’s Club Meeting
Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
This month’s guest speaker will share information on the PAWS Therapy Dog program. The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club meets the first Wednesday of each month, October through May. To learn more about the club, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com and visit gfwcmdwc.com.
Feb. 3
Saints and Sinners – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by professional storyteller Linda Schuyler Ford that was selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Feb. 4
Annual Doll and Teddy Bear Show
Morrison United Methodist Church, 1005 West Main St., Leesburg
The Orange Blossom Hills and Lakes Doll Club-sponsored event will include doll appraisals, repairs, teddy bears, one-of-a-kind artist dolls, Barbies, Madame Alexander dolls, miniatures, and doll-related accessories and repair supplies, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. $5 donation, free/children 12 and under. The nonprofit club is a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs.
Feb. 4
2023 Farm Races
Cherrylake, 7836 Cherry Lake Road, Groveland
Run or walk through rows of trees and take in views of rolling hills at one of the largest tree farms in the U.S. Options to race a 5K, 10K or duathlon provide a course for every skill level. Presented by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. One tree per participant will be donated to be planted in the local community. Race proceeds will be allocated to a local non-profit. Visit https://farmraces.com.
Feb. 4
Festivals of Speed
World Equestrian Center Ocala, 1390 NW 80th Avenue, Ocala
The indoor display will feature more than 200 exotic, classic and American muscle cars. Attendees can test drive cars, enter the radio-controlled car race, visit with luxury brand displays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-406-9325 or email joe@festivalsofspeed.com.
Feb. 4
Classic Car Show
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US HWY 441, Leesburg
The first Saturday of each month, the Cruisin’ Couples Car Club hosts a themed car show in the mall’s front west parking lot, 4 p.m. This month’s theme is Buddy Holly. Prizes are awarded. Call 352-255-2232. Visit http://www.lakesquaremall.com/events.
Feb. 4
Celebration of Wellness
Mount Dora Adventist Church, 18440 US Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
The free “A Happier and Healthier Me in 2023” health fair and blood drive will offer health screenings, seminars and guest speakers Dr. James Marcum, a Chattanooga Heart Institute cardiologist, and Dr. Christopher Keeler of AdventHealth, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Call 352-383-4100. Visit betterhealthevents.org/mountdora.
Feb. 4 & 5
48th Mount Dora Arts Festival
Downtown Mount Dora
The juried arts festival will host more than 250 artists, Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Visit www.MountDoraArt.org. Call 352-383-0880.
Feb. 4 & 5
Stained-glass Window Tours
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Take a free tour of the 27 restored stained-glass windows in its sanctuary that date from 1958, Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Feb. 5
Lake Irish Music Session
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music, or simply listen, at the sessions held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Feb. 5
Wildflower Planting
Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail & Trailhead,
26656 County Road 46A, Sorrento
Volunteers are needed to help plant native wildflowers and bunch grasses in the Pollinator Prairie area, 9 a.m. Call 352-267-2235 or email linda.richardson@lakecountyfl.gov.
Feb. 5
Songs of Broadway
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
An afternoon of show tunes will feature singer Kasey Titkemeyer and Janelle Woodyard and organist Randy Frieling, 4 p.m. Free admission. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.