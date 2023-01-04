Thru Jan. 28
Abstracts in Chains
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The temporary exhibit features “a colorful series of acrylic paintings that examines all things chain with a little touch of Motown. On a much deeper level, this series is about recognizing the chains and limitations we put on ourselves or the chains we allow others to put on us that keep us from reaching our true potential,” artist Kelley Batson-Howard says.
Thru March 1, 2023
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
Get your advance tickets for the March 2–12, 2023, festival and 22 concerts now. To view the event line-up and seating chart, and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25
LCMA Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Kids explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at this weekly program for ages 6-18. $5 per session. All materials are included. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Feb. 1
Beginner Genealogy Classes
Online
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is providing three free classes, 1–3 p.m. each session. Take one or all three, depending on your research level and interest. Jan. 4: Introducing Immigration Facts, Review the Genealogy Research Plan, Exploring Features of Genealogy Search Engines. Jan. 18: Digging into Vital Records, Uncovering Census Basics, Avoiding Research Errors. Feb. 1: Obituary Notes, The Naturalization Process, Government Website Sources. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Jan. 5
New Year Concert
theCross Mount Dora, 4425 N. Highway 19A, Mount Dora
The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Paul Hostetter, will perform a joyous New Year concert Viennese style. Call 352-343-0733. Visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com or http://www.thecross.family.
Jan. 6
First Friday Street Party
Downtown Eustis
Family-friendly monthly event features a variety of food, vendors and live music, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/First-Friday.
Everyone Has a Story – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn selected by the Florida Storytelling Association. This month, professional story teller Susan O’Halloran will tell the tale, 5 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Dazzling Dances
Minneola City Hall, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola
The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual New Year concert, with guest conductor Paul Hostetter. The concert will begin with “Ruslan & Ludmila” by Glinka and continue with the “Blue Danube.” Virtuoso violinist and FLSO Concert Master Konstantin Dimitrov will lead with Tchaikovsky’s “Danse Russe” from the Swan Lake Ballet. The “Emperor Waltz” will also be performed, with the first part of the program concluding with the “Russian Sailor’s Dance.” Call 352-343-0733. Visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.
Pep Rally for 2nd Annual Tyler Williams Miracle Football Game
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
Event will feature the Orlando Predators, 14-year-old cancer survivor Tyler Williams and surprise guests. Call 407-383-0136.
January 7, 11 & 14
Morning Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Start your day with a hike led by birding expert Bob Wexler, 7:30 a.m. Birders and photographers of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 8
Army Jazz Band Ambassadors
Mount Dora Music Hall, 510 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The Army’s official touring big band, a 19-member jazz ensemble, has received widespread acclaim at home and abroad, earning the group the title “America’s Big Band.” The free concert will begin at 4 p.m. Visit https://armyfieldband.com/events.
2nd Annual Tyler Williams Miracle Football Game
Corey Rolle Memorial Field, 2349 E. Bates Avenue, Eustis
Featuring the Orlando Predators, the game will begin at 2 p.m. Tyler Williams is a 14-year-old cancer survivor, Eustis resident, member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church of Eustis and student of Lake Hills School. $5 admission goes to Runway to Hope and the fight against pediatric cancer. Call 407-383-0136.
Jan. 9
Writing Your Memoirs
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
The memoir writing class is taught by the library’s Friends president, Janet Pauley, 1 p.m. Call 352-669-3284 or email umatillalibraryfl@gmail.com. Visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/adult.
Jan. 10
5 Tactical Ways to Grow Your Sales
Online
In this MidFlorida SCORE webinar, presenter Harry Spaight takes a look at a tactical, yet fairly easy approach to sales to improve chances for success, 7–8 p.m. Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/5-tactical-ways-grow-your-sales.
Jan. 12
How to Research Cemeteries Effectively
Cooper Memorial Library,
2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont and Online
This free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society program will be the first to be hybrid, 4:30 p.m. The presenter is Ann Mohr Osisek of Maitland. Sign up to attend in person at https://tinyurl.com/Jan12-430atCOOPERCemetaryRech or via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/Jan12-430ZoomCemetaryResearch.
Jan. 14
Tony Sands presents Rat Pack Together Again
Mount Dora Music Hall, 10 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
Enjoy hits from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis, Jr., including “Come Fly with Me,” “My Way, “New York, New York,” “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “That’s Amore,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “Candy Man.” The tribute show begins at 7 p.m. For tickets ($30), visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rat-pack-together-again-tickets-367061168837.
Health Benefits of a Mediterranean Diet
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Public Health Plant Powerful and Mount Dora Library welcome back Chef Warren, 3–5 p.m. He will educate and demonstrate the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet at the free meeting. Please bring a plant-based food to share at the monthly pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink.
Jan. 17
PAWS to Read
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Reading aloud to trained therapy dogs, children have fun, gain confidence, and improve their reading fluency in a safe, nonjudgmental environment. Each reading slot is 15 minutes, 5–6 p.m. Sign up in advance at the Youth Services Desk. Call 352-357-5686.
Awesome Public Speaking
Online
In this MidFlorida SCORE webinar, presenter David Harrison will help you improve your presentation skills, as well as the content that you present, 7–8 p.m. Visit https://www.score.org/midflorida/event/awesome-public-speaking-presentations-work.