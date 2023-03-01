Thru March 4
Florida Highwaymen
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Florida Highwaymen paintings on loan from collectors will be on display during Black History Month. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Thru March 10
“Pop Goes the Easel” Exhibit
Kristin Michelle Mason Art Gallery, Beacon College, 105 E. Main Street, Leesburg
Pop artist Michael Knapp’s works are known for taking everyday things that tend to go unobserved and bringing them to the forefront of his art. Free admission, Mondaxy–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Thru March 31
Portraits of the Apostles
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Portraits of the 12 apostles, plus Judas and Jesus, are on exhibit Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Artist Kenneth Wyatt’s gallery and publisher gave the church permission to reproduce these renditions from his book of original paintings and writings. Call 352-383-4089. Visit http://www.fpcmtdora.org.
March 1
Tav-Lee Trail Phase II Public Open House
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg
The City of Leesburg invites the public to discuss the PD&E Reevaluation Study of the trail’s proposed alignment, 5:30–7 p.m. the project limits are N. Canal Street to Lakes Boulevard (FPID: 417600-1 and 415431-1). The recommended Tav-Lee Trail Phase II alignment will be made available and public input is welcomed.
March 2–12
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
The festival will feature two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., plus so much more. To view the event line-up and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
March 3
Cajun Women – Inspired and on Fire – Storytelling for Adults
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to relax, sip some coffee or tea and listen to a lively yarn by professional storyteller Cheryl Ford that was selected by the Florida Storytelling Association, 5 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
March 3 & 4
Carter’s Ace Hardware of North Eustis Grand Opening
1750 N. State Road 19, Eustis
Specials will be offered each day, 7:30 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, the first 500 customers will receive a free 5-gallon bucket and 20% off everything that fits in it (exclusions apply). Saturday grill demos will include free food samples. Friday, enter to win a Weber Spirit II E-210 Gas Grill, and Saturday, enter to win a Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze.
Clubhouse Yard Sale, Bake Sale and Lunch
Lake Frances Estates off St. Clair Abrams Avenue, Tavares
Browse household items, tools, furniture and boutique items, Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–noon. Also for sale: Pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, chips, sodas and bake sale items.
March 3–5
Thundering Spirit Family Powwow: Honoring Earth’s Guardian
Renninger’s Twin Market, 20651 U.S. Hwy 441, Mount Dora
Experience the culture and artistry of Native American people, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–10 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The event will feature Native American dance, music, food, arts/crafts and more. Admission $10, multi-day $15. Children under age 12 and active/retired or service personnel admitted free. Friday is Children’s Day, open at no charge 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
March 4
EcoExpo
Lake-Sumter State College, Leesburg
Lake-Sumter State College, along with 12 local conservation groups, is hosting the free event, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. The theme is Saving Lake County: Awareness to Action. Attend workshops with actionable information on conservation and climate change and check out the discovery rooms, exhibits and door prizes.
22nd Annual City-Wide Yard Sale & Used Book Sale
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
The sale will run 8 a.m.–2 p.m. at the library grounds and in residential yards throughout the city. Maps will be available for a donation at the library. City residents who would like to have their yard sale on the printed and digital maps may donate $10 to the library and receive a 1-day yard sale permit. Non-residents may donate $10 to be on the digital map and, as space allows, on the printed map. Spaces for rent at the library are offered for a $15 donation. The Friends of the Library also will host their annual used book sale inside the library.
20th Annual Art Expo
Royal Highlands Great Hall,
21505 Royal St. Georges Lane, Leesburg
The community art expo will feature original fine art, photography, textile art, handmade quilts, decorative glass, ceramics and more, 9 a.m. Call 904-304-8085 or email genies64@gmail.com.
“Fashion Fiesta” Luncheon & Fashion Show
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. will hold a fundraiser to benefit The Forward Paths Foundation. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at gfwcmdwc.com (Events page), or by email at gfwcmdwc@mail.com. Forward Paths focus is on the community’s homeless youths and those aging out of foster care.
Community Garage Sale
Lake Dora Pines neighborhood,
off Lakeshore between Lucerne and Bay Road, Mount Dora
The sale will run 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
March 5 & 11
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
March 6
Lake Technical College Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College,
2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
The regular board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. Call 352-589-2250.
March 7
Book Signing and Presentation
East Lake Chamber of Commerce,
24214 Sorrento Ave., Sorrento
Bob Grenier, executive director of the Tavares History Research Center and author of the newly published “Images of America Series: Sorrento, Mount Plymouth, and East Lake County,” will sign books will be available for $20 each, 6–8 p.m.
Food Preservation: Marmalades
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, will share how to make marmalades and the water bath process, 1–3:30 p.m. or 6–8:30 p.m. Each participant will make a jar of citrus marmalade to take home. Register ($15) at http://bit.ly/3Hm1QGb.
Father/Daughter Dance: Tuxes and Tiaras
Tavares Pavilion on the Lake, 200 S. Disston Avenue, Tavares
Hosted by the Tavares Recreation Department, the event, which will include raffles, crafts, gifts and more, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Visit https://www.tavares.org/1310/FatherDaughter-Dance.
March 9
Pink Champagne Party
RoMac Training Center, 200 E Main Street, Leesburg
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will kick off its fifth annual Women Build project, 6–8 p.m. Email melanie@HabitatLS.org or call 352-483-0434, ext. 141.
March 9, 16, 23 and 30
Healthy For Life Cooking Classes
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, will lead this 4-week, heart healthy community nutrition and well-being program, 6–7:30 p.m. each session. Register ($30) at http://bit.ly/3Hmd0Lc.
March 10 & 11
Planes, Tunes & BBQ
Wooton Park, Tavares, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The family-friendly event returns with live music, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone, a drone show and more. Visit https://www.tavares.org.
March 10
Living Your Best Life: Chronic Disease and Pain Management
Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 West Central Ave, Howey-in-the-Hills
Program will be presented by Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, and Cheryl Rumbly, Cornerstone Hospice. This free session is for older adults and steps to manage pain and chronic diseases, 11 a.m.–noon. No registration required.
March 10
Opening Reception: AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Enjoy the photography of professional photographer Charlene Edwards at the reception, 5–7 p.m. Edwards’ work has appeared in magazines, newspapers, museums and galleries including the Museum of Natural History, the International Center of Photography and most recently in the Umbrella Arts Gallery in NYC. This exhibit will run through June 3. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 11
Mac N Cheese Festival
Log Cabin Park, 106 U.S. Highway 441/27, Lady Lake
Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce and the town of Lady Lake celebrate macaroni and cheese with a tasting and judging, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Also on hand, art and craft vendors, a live DJ and local business showcase. Call 352-753-6029.
Labyrinth Spring Festival
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood
The City of Wildwood and The Evening Rotary Club of the Villages are sponsoring the event, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. “Labyrinths have been around for about 4,000 years. They are most often used for meditation, focusing or calming aid, which is why they are often found in churches and hospitals. The other use of labyrinths is as a community-building gathering. That is the purpose of our labyrinth,” organizers say. The festival will also include food trucks, vendors and a classic automobile exhibit.