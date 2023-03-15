Thru June 3
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Enjoy the photography of professional photographer Charlene Edwards, which has appeared in magazines, newspapers, museums and galleries including the Museum of Natural History, the International Center of Photography and most recently in the Umbrella Arts Gallery in NYC. Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 16
District 3 Federation of Manufactured Homeowners (FMO) Meeting
Woodlands at Churchlake, 1124 Heritage Drive, Groveland
The speaker will be Jim Mull, advisor with District 3, who will discuss rent negotiations, 12:30 p.m. Plan for a light luncheon and question and answer session. All residents in communities operating under Florida Statue 723 are encouraged to attend. Text 352-551-5212.
March 16–18
Lake Cares Estate Sales
2100 Southland Road, Mount Dora
The huge sale will run 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7:30–noon on Sunday. A sneak preview day (no purchasing, however) will be March 15, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds go to the Lake Cares Food Bank.
March 17
Green Garden Lab for Young Gardeners
Nunan Butterfly Garden, W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Children ages 12 and younger can explore a variety of learning stations to engage their natural curiosity with activities to make and take home, including seed balls and native plants, 2–4 p.m. No registration required. The program is sponsored by GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club.
Comedy Stand-Up Show
Fruitland Park Community Center, 205 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park
The comedy show is held the third Friday of the month, 8 p.m. Visit Eventbrite.com and search Fruitland Park Comedy for tickets.
March 17–18
Shamrockin’ Craft Beer Festival 10th BBQ & Chili Competition
Gator Harley Davidson, 1745 US Hwy 441, Leesburg
The beer festival and block party will be Friday, 4–10 p.m., and the competition Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Funds raised at the Firefighter Charity of Central Florida event will support local firefighters in time of crisis. Visit https://www.firefightercharityalliance.org/bbqandchilicompetitionmainpage.
Annual Women’s Club of Dora Pines Rummage Sale
2200 Wolf Branch Road, Mount Dora
The sale, including a bake sale and hot dog lunch counter, will be in conjunction with a community yard sale, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. each day.
March 18
448 Community Club Annual Garage Sale & BBQ
16024 CR 448, Tavares
The non-profit 501(3)(c) 448 Community Club, Inc. is holding its 44th annual event, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., rain or shine. Household items, furniture, small appliances, tools, wall art, books, toys, sewing machine, children’s cloths and more. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Vizio 70” Smart TV. The group’s mission is to raise money for education in Tavares and surrounding communities.
March 18–19
Anniversary Celebration
Wild Birds Unlimited, Eustis Village,
‘2868 David Walker Drive, Eustis
Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., stop by the store to enter a raffle for an Advanced Pole System, a tube feeder and a bag of seed, a suet feeder and suet cakes, and a Flying Start combination feeder. Names will be drawn Sunday afternoon. Saturday noon–2 p.m., sample tasty treats from Luigi’s and China King.
Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Downtown Mount Dora
An eclectic mix of fine art and fun crafts will be featured by more than 250 exhibitors and artists, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Visit https://www.mountdoraspringfest.com.
FVRC Spring Thunder Regatta
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
Vintage race boats will run demo laps each day, starting at 9 a.m. Pits will be open to the public to get a close-up view of the boats, noon–1 p.m. Saturday and 8–9 a.m. Sunday. Visit https://fvrc.club/events.
March 19
Howey Mansion Music Series: Orlando Jazz Orchestra
The Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Get ready for a big sound from the orchestra, with Swing Age tributes to the Big Bands and their leaders, including selections from Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and others, 4 p.m. on the Howey Mansion front lawn.
Visit https://www.howeymusicseries.org/about.html.
Sunday Funday: Reptiles
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
All ages are invited to the center to learn all reptiles, 1–3 p.m. This event will feature live snakes, lizards and other reptiles, along with information about native and exotic species. Experts from the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation and the Reptile Youth Alliance will be at the event. The Reptile Youth Alliance will also give a special reptile presentation starting at 3 p.m. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com.
March 21
Beacon Salon Series: Turning Adversity into Art
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
Sharing excerpts from her poetry and prose, poet and novelist Darlyn Finch Kuhn will illustrate that the difficult moments in life shape our character, become fuel for self-expression and ultimately inspire artistic expression in others7 p.m. The event is free and a boxed meal is provided.
Visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/news-events/beacon-salon-series.
Your Health Matters: Focus on Diabetes
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Dr, Umatilla
The final session of the free series by Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, will focus on foot care, eye health and physical activity for diabetics, 11 a.m.–noon. No registration required.
March 21 & April 3
Life Stories Group
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The social group for older individuals offers a place to meet others with incredible life stories and build enriching friendships, 11 a.m.–noon. Meetings are guided by library volunteer and retired videographer Michael Ragsdale. Meets the first and third Monday of every month.
Call 352-742-6204 or email library@tavares.org.
March 22
Calling All Farmers and Ranchers
Online
The free presentation of the USDA’s Services Farm Service Agency offers current and new farmers information on resources available to them, helpful web sites to research plans, the amounts and terms of USDA loans and current interest rates, 1 p.m. Visit http://bit.ly/3YHHTjM.
Lake County Ladies Chorus 70th Anniversary Concert
Gateway Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. $10.
March 23
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
March 23– 25
Church Rummage Sale
First United Methodist Church Eustis,
600 S. Grove Street, Eustis
The sale will be held inside Fellowship Hall and in the church’s covered breezeway, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–noon. Items for sale include housewares, crafts, books, seasonal decorations, clothing and more. All proceeds benefit the mission projects of First Eustis United Methodist Church. Call 352-357-5830. Visit http://www.fumceustis.org.
March 24
Literary Tea Reviewing the Life and Works of Maeve Binchy
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, discover one of Ireland’s best loved authorsShe sold 40 million copies of her books, including “Circle of Friends,” which was turned into a film in 1995. $5.
Visit http://bit.ly/3JygYme.
March 24–26
42nd Annual Sunnyland Boat Festival
Wooten Waterfront Park, Tavares
The Sunnyland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society event will include a nautical flea market, live music, exhibits and many beautiful boats on display. Visit https://acbs-sunnyland.org/events.
March 25
Spring Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale
Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
UF/IFAS Extension Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers will offer over 3,000 plants for sale, including Florida native species, butterfly and hummingbird attractants, edible plants and more. The sale starts at 8 a.m.
Fruitland Park Day and Annual Barbecue Cook-Off
506 West Berckman Street, Fruitland Park
The day will include a parade at 10 a.m., food trucks, vendors, laser tag, bounce houses, an obstacle course and music by Hayfire, with BBQ judging noon–2 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Forest Preserve behind the W.T. Bland Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Join the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in removing the invasive plant coral ardisia from the nature site. Participants should bring pruners, gloves and a shovel and meet at the trailhead behind the library’s parking lot. Registration is not required.
Call 321-578-0671 or email netavb@gmail.com.
Pastfinders Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
All are welcome at the free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society event, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Celebrate family and the cultures of the world by wearing traditional outfits, or dressing in your ancestor’s flag colors. Take photos at the Cultural Photo-Booth area. Watch Scottish highland dancing, discover the library’s Genealogy Room, and see the documentary “Finding Samuel Lowe.” Registration is recommended. Register and pick up your complimentary welcome packet and raffle tickets at the door.
Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Showcase.eventbrite.com.
Spring Book, Bake and Craft Sale
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola
The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library will host the sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.