March 25
Trout Fishing in America
Far Reach Ranch, 1255 S. Dora Boulevard, Tavares
Grab a drink and a bite at the ranch’s events space, The Packing House, while enjoying local folk-rock band comprised of Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet, 6 p.m. The ranch is open through May for its “u-pick” blueberry season events, including evening picks, hayrides and more. Visit www.FarReachRanch.com.
March 22
Calling All Farmers and Ranchers
Online
The free presentation of the USDA’s Services Farm Service Agency offers current and new farmers information on resources available to them, helpful web sites to research plans, the amounts and terms of USDA loans and current interest rates, 1 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3YHHTjM.
High-Performance Leadership in High-Stress Environments
City of Tavares Utility Administration Building,
1000 Captain Haynes Road, Tavares
The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter invites marketing and communications professionals to hear retired battalion chief David Hollenbach, author of “Fireproof: Your Grand Strategy for Transforming Failure into Fuel for Your Future,” 11:30 a.m. $20/ FPRA members and $25/prospective members. Visit https://bit.ly/FPRALakeMarch.
Lake County Ladies Chorus 70th Anniversary Concert
Gateway Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. $10.
March 23
Sept. 11 Paper Ephemera Collection and Discussion
Tavares Public Library 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Following the September 11 attacks Michael Ragsdale, a retired videographer, gathered 4,000 paper materials over a 14-month period. Eventually, he began giving talks, presenting small exhibits and was even contacted by the National September 11 Memorial Museum. Ragsdale will share some of the items in his collection and discuss how he began the collection process, 12:30 p.m. Some of the items are currently on display in the library’s glass exhibit case. Call 352-742-6204.
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel, which is the first building west of the sanctuary. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month and is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
March 23– 25
Church Rummage Sale
First United Methodist Church Eustis,
600 S. Grove Street, Eustis
The sale will be held inside Fellowship Hall and in the church’s covered breezeway, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–noon. Items for sale include housewares, crafts, books, seasonal decorations, clothing and more. All proceeds benefit the mission projects of First Eustis United Methodist Church. Call 352-357-5830. Visit http://www.fumceustis.org.
March 24
Literary Tea Reviewing the Life and Works of Maeve Binchy
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, discover the Irish author who sold 40 million copies of her books, including “Circle of Friends,” which was turned into a film in 1995. $5. Visit https://bit.ly/3JygYme.
March 24–26
42nd Annual Sunnyland Boat Festival
Wooten Waterfront Park, Tavares
The Sunnyland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society event will include a nautical flea market, live music, exhibits and many beautiful boats on display.
Visit https://acbs-sunnyland.org/events.
March 25
448 Community Club 44th Annual Garage Sale & BBQ
16024 CR 448, Tavares
Rescheduled from March 18: The non-profit 501(3)(c) 448 Community Club, Inc. is holding its annual event, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Household items, furniture, small appliances, tools, wall art, books, toys, sewing machine, children’s cloths and more. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Vizio 70” Smart TV. The group’s mission is to raise money for education in Tavares and surrounding communities.
Spring Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale
Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
UF/IFAS Extension Lake County Master Gardener Volunteers will offer over 3,000 plants for sale, including Florida native species, butterfly and hummingbird attractants, edible plants and more. The sale starts at 8 a.m.
Fruitland Park Day and Annual Barbecue Cook-Off
506 West Berckman Street, Fruitland Park
The day will include a parade at 10 a.m., food trucks, vendors, laser tag, bounce houses, an obstacle course and music by Hayfire, with BBQ judging noon–2 p.m.
Invasive Plant Removal
Forest Preserve behind the W.T. Bland Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Join the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society in removing the invasive plant coral ardisia from the nature site. Participants should bring pruners, gloves and a shovel and meet at the trailhead behind the library’s parking lot. Registration is not required.
Call 321-578-0671 or email netavb@gmail.com.
Nature Fest
Lake Louisa State Park, 7305 US Hwy. 27, Clermont
The Friends of the park will host a day featuring live animals, guided hikes, tram tours, an archeo dig, face painting, vendor booths, “meet the rangers” and more, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. The event is free with the usual $5/vehicle park entrance fee.
Visit https://llsp.wildapricot.org/page-1839195.
Pastfinders Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
All are welcome at the free Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society event, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Celebrate family and the cultures of the world by wearing traditional outfits, or dressing in your ancestor’s flag colors. Take photos at the Cultural Photo-Booth area. Watch Scottish highland dancing, discover the library’s Genealogy Room, and see the documentary “Finding Samuel Lowe.” Registration is recommended. Register and pick up your complimentary welcome packet and raffle tickets at the door. Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or https://PSLC-Cultural-Genealogical-Showcase.eventbrite.com.
Spring Book, Bake and Craft Sale
Minneola City Hall Gym, 800 U.S. 27, Minneola
The Friends of the Minneola Schoolhouse Library will host the sale, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
March 28
Yoga @ the Eustis Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The second and fourth Tuesday of each month, get energized with restorative, relaxing yoga, noon–1 p.m. Bring your own mat or use one of the limited mats available from the library. Adults of all experience levels are welcome to the new, free program. No sign-up required, but arrive early to sign in, as space is limited to 10 participants per session. Call 352-357-5686.
Mid Florida ROC (Resident Owned Communities) Meeting
Brittany Estates 1000 Mark Road, Leesburg
A Director Certification course with a representative from the office of Clayton McCulloh will begin at 9:30 a.m., with coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. According to Florida statue, all new directors must take the course and you must pre-register. All communities operating under Florida Statues 718, 719 and 720 are encouraged to attend. Text 352-551-5212.
Cooking with Herbs
Eustis Women’s Club, 227 N. Center Street, Eustis
Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, will discuss flavoring foods with herbs and spices and offer a hands-on creation of herb blends and tea bags, 6-7:30 P.M. $15. Register at eustis.recdesk.com. Space is limited.
Series Squad: Spy School
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Kids in grades 2–4 can read any book from the Bad Kitty series by Nick Bruel, then come to the meeting to discuss and do an activity inspired by the books, 4–5 p.m. Call 352-357-0896.
March 29
Inspired by Nature Water Color Classes
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Since November, Ellen Westerholm has been teaching watercolor painting at the center, and in this session, attendees will be painting mushrooms, 1:30–4:40 p.m. Cost is $50. All materials are provided.
Go to www.universe.com/artfeb2023. Call 352-357-7536.
Motown with Saxophonist Troy Harris
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The free 2023 Musical Memories Concert Series continues with another opportunity to travel back in time and relive some of the greatest eras of music, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
Youth Program: Culinary Collection
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
This hands-on cooking class focused on preserving food through pressure canning is for youth ages 7 and up and will be led by Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent, 2–4 p.m. and 5–7 p.m. $15 per youth. Register by March 24. Open to 4-H and non-4-H youth. 4-H members can register in 4-H online. Others should email stephanieklein@ufl.edu.
March 30
Deadline to Enter Lake County Fair Plein Air Competition
April 8, professional, semi-professional and amateur artists ages 18 and older will spend the day painting and/or drawing at this year’s fair. Lake County residents can apply for one of 20 spots and a chance to win up to $250.
April 1
9th Annual Amazing Race for Charity
Eustis Historical Museum, 536 N Bay Street, Eustis
Each year, the 20-plus race includes challenges both physical and mental, with previous races including solving a puzzle or reciting Miranda Rights and building a 2-person tent or rappelling off a tower. In past races, participants have averaged 5–6 miles on foot. Email amazingracecharity@gmail.com or visit AmazingRaceForCharity.com.
Lady Lake Easter Egg Hunt
Junior Baseball Field, Hermosa Street, Lady Lake
The Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake is hosting the free event for kids ages 12 and younger, 10 a.m.–noon.
April 1–2
Spring Fever in the Garden
Plant Street, downtown Winter Garden
Bloom & Grow Garden Society will host the huge annual plant festival Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. It will include a chalk art contest, Kid Zone, vendor booths, flowers and foliage, nature-related arts and crafts and live entertainment. Visit springfeverinthegarden.org.
April 2
Valued Veterans Program
Golden Triangle ¡`Moose Lodge No. 874,
1901 Titcomb Street, Eustis
The Moose Valued Veterans # 874 will recognition veterans at a special program, 2:30 p.m., including a pig roast and music by Dino Perlli, Homer, Joe G. and Arty, Phil & Bill Band. Four Korean veterans will be presented with certificates and medals by the people of Korea. $15. This program helps support veterans at Moosehaven and in the local community, Wreaths Across America, ROTC schools, Eustis Police Department, Patriot Guard and Bugles Across America.
April 2
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music or simply listen and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
April 3
Life Stories Group
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The social group for older individuals offers a place to meet others with interesting life stories and build friendships, 11 a.m.–noon. Meetings are guided by library volunteer and retired videographer Michael Ragsdale. Meets the first and third Monday of every month. Call 352-742-6204 or email library@tavares.org.