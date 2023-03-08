Thru March 10
“Pop Goes the Easel” Exhibit
Kristin Michelle Mason Art Gallery, Beacon College,
105 E. Main Street, Leesburg
Pop artist Michael Knapp’s works are known for taking everyday things that tend to go unobserved and bringing them to the forefront of his art. Free admission, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Thru March 12
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival
Plant City
The festival will feature two concerts each day, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., plus so much more. To view the event line-up and order tickets, visit www.FLstrawberryfestival.com or call 813-754-1996.
Thru March 31
Portraits of the Apostles
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Portraits of the 12 apostles, plus Judas and Jesus, are on exhibit Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Artist Kenneth Wyatt’s gallery and publisher gave the church permission to reproduce these renditions from his book of original paintings and writings. Call 352-383-4089. Visit http://www.fpcmtdora.org.
March 9
Pink Champagne Party
RoMac Training Center, 200 E Main Street, Leesburg
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter will kick off its fifth annual Women Build project, 6–8 p.m. Email melanie@HabitatLS.org or call 352-483-0434, ext. 141.
March 9, 16, 23 and 30
Healthy For Life Cooking Classes
UF/IFAS, Lake County Extension Office,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, will lead this 4-week, heart healthy community nutrition and well-being program, 6–7:30 p.m. each session.
Register ($30) at http://bit.ly/3Hmd0Lc.
March 10
Living Your Best Life: Chronic Disease and Pain Management
Marianne Beck Memorial Library,
112 West Central Ave, Howey-in-the-Hills
Program will be presented by Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, and Cheryl Rumbly, Cornerstone Hospice. This free session is for older adults and steps to manage pain and chronic diseases, 11 a.m.–noon. No registration required.
Opening Reception:
AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Enjoy the photography of professional photographer Charlene Edwards at the reception, 5–7 p.m. Edwards’ work has appeared in magazines, newspapers, museums and galleries including the Museum of Natural History, the International Center of Photography and most recently in the Umbrella Arts Gallery in NYC. This exhibit will run through June 3.
Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 11
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music, or simply listen, and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Handbell Extravaganza
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue,
Mount Dora
The First Presbyterian’s Jubilate Handbell Choir will join the Highest Praise Handbell Choir of GraceWay Church, Grace Notes and Magic of Bronze from Orlando in concert, 3 p.m. Donations accepted. Parking is available in downtown Mount Dora.
Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m.
Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
LIVE IT Ride 2023
Gilbert Park, 310 South Tremain Street, Mount Dora
Held to raise funds for scholarships for Lake Technical College, this cycling event offers three routes to choose from: a 19-mile photo scavenger hunt, 35-mile route around Lake Dora and 62-mile metric century that takes guests through the hills of Lake County.
Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/55880/mount-dora-live-it-ride.
Mac N Cheese Festival
Log Cabin Park, 106 U.S. Highway 441/27, Lady Lake
Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce and the town of Lady Lake celebrate macaroni and cheese with a tasting and judging, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Also on hand, art and craft vendors, a live DJ and local business showcase. Call 352-753-6029.
Labyrinth Spring Festival
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood
The City of Wildwood and The Evening Rotary Club of the Villages are sponsoring the event, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. “Labyrinths have been around for about 4,000 years. They are most often used for meditation, focusing or calming aid, which is why they are often found in churches and hospitals. The other use of labyrinths is as a community-building gathering. That is the purpose of our labyrinth,” organizers say. The festival will also include food trucks, vendors and a classic automobile exhibit.
March 10 & 11
Planes, Tunes & BBQ
Wooton Park, Tavares, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The family-friendly event returns with live music, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone, a drone show and more. Visit https://www.tavares.org.
March 15
Spring Vegetable Gardening
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
This class looks at how to start a garden, how to manage pests and more, 2 p.m.
March 16–18
Lake Cares Estate Sales
2100 Southland Road, Mount Dora
The huge sale will run 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7:30–noon on Sunday. A sneak preview day (no purchasing, however) will be March 15, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Proceeds go to the Lake Cares Food Bank.
March 17–18
Shamrockin’ Craft Beer Festival 10th BBQ & Chili Competition
Gator Harley Davidson, 1745 US Hwy 441, Leesburg
The beer festival and block party will be Friday, 4–10 p.m., and the competition Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Funds raised at the Firefighter Charity of Central Florida event will support local firefighters in time of crisis.
Visit http://bit.ly/3EWjM9W.
March 18
448 Community Club Annual Garage Sale & BBQ
16024 CR 448, Ta vares
The non-profit 501(3)(c) 448 Community Club, Inc. is holding its 44th annual event, 8 a.m.–2 p.m., rain or shine. Household items, furniture, small appliances, tools, wall art, books, toys, sewing machine, children’s cloths and more. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Vizio 70” Smart TV. The group’s mission is to raise money for education in Tavares and surrounding communities.
March 18–19
Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
Downtown Mount Dora
An eclectic mix of fine art and fun crafts will be featured by more than 250 exhibitors and artists, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Visit https://www.mountdoraspringfest.com.
FVRC Spring Thunder Regatta
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
Vintage race boats will run demo laps each day, starting at 9 a.m. Pits will be open to the public to get a close-up view of the boats, noon–1 p.m. Saturday and 8–9 a.m. Sunday.
Visit https://fvrc.club/events.
March 19
Howey Mansion Music Series: Orlando Jazz Orchestra
The Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
Get ready for a big sound from the orchestra, with Swing Age tributes to the Big Bands and their leaders, including selections from Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and others, 4 p.m. on the Howey Mansion front lawn.
Visit https://www.howeymusicseries.org/about.html.
March 21
Beacon Salon Series: Turning Adversity into Art
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
Sharing excerpts from her poetry and prose, poet and novelist Darlyn Finch Kuhn will illustrate that the difficult moments in life shape our character, become fuel for self-expression and ultimately inspire artistic expression in others7 p.m. The event is free and a boxed meal is provided. Visit http://bit.ly/3Kc2vLi.
Your Health Matters: Focus on Diabetes
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Dr, Umatilla
The final session of the free series by Lori Johnson, family & consumer science agent, will focus on foot care, eye health and physical activity for diabetics, 11 a.m.–noon. No registration required.
March 21 & April 3
Life Stories Group
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The social group for older individuals offers a place to meet others with incredible life stories and build enriching friendships, 11 a.m.–noon. Meetings are guided by library volunteer and retired videographer Michael Ragsdale. Meets the first and third Monday of every month.
Call 352-742-6204 or email library@tavares.org.