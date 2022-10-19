Thru Oct. 31
15th Annual Pumpkin Patch
24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 460), Sorrento
East Lake County Chamber of Commerce will be selling pumpkins starting at $1. The Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America Pumpkin Train and other fun fall activities also will be available for families to enjoy.
Thru Dec. 11
Scott’s Maze Adventures
26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The 19th annual Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch features a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. Night mazes are Oct. 22: Country Night and Oct. 29: Family Friendly Halloween Night, 6–10 p.m. Advance reservations recommended.
Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.
Oct. 19
Junior Master Naturalist Club: Bird ID
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Modeled after the adult Florida Master Naturalist Program offered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the monthly Lake County 4-H club for ages 8 to 18 meets the third Wednesday of the month, 3:30–4:30 p.m. This month, birding expert Bob Wexler will show the group how to use binoculars and identify common bird species. They will then head onto the trails and boardwalk to see what birds they can find. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Branding Yourself on Instagram to Achieve Your Career Goals
Via Zoom
The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake County Chapter will host marketing and communications professionals at a meeting led by real estate marketing expert and podcast host Heather Colby, noon. Free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members.
Visit https://YourInstagramBrand.eventbrite.com.
Oct. 20
Perfect Your Elevator Pitch
Online
Presenter David Harrison will help workshop attendees create and perfect what is commonly called an “elevator pitch” – a quick summary to capture the interest of a prospective buyer, investor, supplier or potential hire, 7–8 p.m. the free session is hosted by Mid-Florida SCORE.
Register at https://midflorida.score.org/event/perfect-your-elevator-pitch-3.
Oct. 21
Brownfields in Your Neighborhood
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Brownfields are unused, obsolete and often abandoned industrial or business properties with known or suspected environmental contamination. This Friday Night Naturalist Program will focus on brownfields in our region, 6:30 p.m. More than 120 potential brownfield sites have been identified along the U.S. 441 corridor. Guest speaker is East Central Florida Regional Planning Council planner Daphne Green. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
G.R.I.T. Fest 22
Lifepointe Church, 3551 E Orange Avenue, Eustis
“Changing the relationship we have with our life” is the theme, and the event will feature four speakers and music, 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Hand in Hand Lake County, a faith-based nonprofit men’s and women’s addiction recovery community. Visit https://www.grit4u.com.
Oct. 21–23
First Annual Fall Festival
Bountiful Farms, 27314 County Road 33, Okahumpka
The farm has a pumpkin patch, food, sweets, craft vendors, bounce houses, a fun maze, fall plants, photo ops in the sunflower field and more, Friday and Saturday, 3–7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Call 352-978-5904, email bountifulfarmsinc@gmail.com or visit http://bountifulfarmsinc.com.
Oct. 22
Rocktoberfest
Wooton Park, Tavares
The fourth annual family-friendly Rocktoberfest will feature the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In, live rock music, seaplane competitions, food and merchandise vendors and more. At the fly-in, seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions like the crowd’s favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest. Following the contests, enjoy special performances by Papa Wheelee and Black Canvas. When the sun goes down, The Atomic Punks, an early Van Halen tribute band, will perform, followed by Petty Cash, who are returning to the Rocktoberfest stage after making their Tavares debut in 2018 to perform the best of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.
Charity Texas Hold ’Em Tournament
The Warehouse, 312 S. 2nd Street, Leesburg
All proceeds will benefit the Powerhouse Youth Project.
Contact scott@powerhouse.org. Visit www.powerhouse.org.
Fall Fest
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
Celebrate autumn with kids’ activities, a costume contest, food trucks and vendors, 3–7 p.m. Register for the costume contest at
https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Fall-Festival-2022.
Mount Dora Craft Fair
Downtown Mount Dora, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
The craft fair was ranked the No. 1 all-time favorite classic/contemporary craft festival in America by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2021.
Visit https://mtdoracraftfair.com.
Lake County FDOT Mobility Group Bike Ride
Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead, 26656 CR 46A, Sorrento
Gather at 8 a.m. and choose one of three ride options – short and family-friendly, moderate, or long range (25 miles), starting at 8:30 a.m. All the rides will be on paved multi-purpose trails. Representatives from Lake County and FDOT will celebrate FDOT’s Mobility Week by offering free helmets, helmet fitting and other items for riders and kids.
Not Too Scary Halloween Party
Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Field,
Hermosa Street, Lady Lake
A costume contest, games, treats and more will celebrate the spooky season, 6–8 p.m. Sponsored by Lady Lake Parks & Recreation, Lady Lake Historical Society Museum, Lady Lake Police Department, Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce and more.
Oct. 22 & 23
Stained-Glass Tour
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
View the 27 newly restored stained-glass windows in the church’s sanctuary, which date from 1958, and learn about their construction and the themes portrayed in the windows. Members of the congregation will conduct free Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Oct. 23
FNPS Field Trip
Lake May Reserve, 36300 CR 44A, Eustis
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society and Patty Smith, with Friends of Wekiva and Seminole State College, invite all to explore Lake May Reserve, 2 p.m. The walk will take attendees through scrub, sandhill, a little flatwoods and wetlands from marsh to lake. Email Lavonsilvernell@gmail.com.
Oct. 25
Mid Florida ROC meeting
Harbor Oaks, 11 Harbor Oaks Drive, Fruitland Park
Mid Florida Resident Owned Communities, an organization for communities governed by Florida Statues 718, 719 and 720, will hold a meeting with guest speakers Alan Schwartzse, Clayton & McCulloh, and Betsy Barbieux, Florida CAM School, 9:30 a.m. Text JoAnn Joslyn at 352-551-5212.
Oct. 26
Monster Mash
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Kids can wear costumes and have fun with a craft, activities, and candy, 11 a.m.–noon. The program follows Family Storytime.
Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Oct. 27
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Oct. 28–29
Vet Fest
A gala with guest speaker Boone Cutler, and Iraq War veteran, will be at the Venetian Center in Leesburg Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, a Vet Fest Ride will depart the Amvets Post 1992, 32201 Amvets Way, Mount Dora, at 10 a.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.) and conclude at Gator Harley Davidson in Leesburg with food trucks, live music and more. The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display at Gator Harley Davidson, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit https://www.vetfestlakecounty.org.
Oct. 28
Boo! Festival
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The city of Tavares hosts a trunk or treat festival complete with free candy, live DJ music, food vendors, a “creepy tent” for kids, a costume contest, and a movie in the park, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-742-6319. Visit www.tavares.org.
Oct. 29
Boo Bash
Towne Square, downtown Leesburg
The event will include a Halloween costume pub crawl and Halloween Movie on Square.
Call the Leesburg Partnership at 352-365-0053.
St. Thomas Fall Bazaar
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 600 E. Lemon Avenue, Eustis
The annual bazaar will celebrate 140 of service to the Eustis community, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. A live auction, holiday decorations for sale, hot dogs and hamburgers, homemade baked goods, outdoor vendor booths and more will round out the day. Call 352-357-4358.
Third Annual Mount Dora Library Association Golf Tournament
Historic Mount Dora Golf Club,
1100 S. Highland Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Library Association’s fundraiser will benefit the W.T. Bland Public Library. Teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. The team entry fee is $280, with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place in men’s and ladies’ divisions, as well as prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin on selected holes. Call 321-438-9961.
EAA Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast
Leesburg International Airport, Wilco Drive, Leesburg
Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 will host members and visitors who want to enjoy a tasty breakfast and learn about the Squadron 534 youth group, 9–11:30 a.m.
Call Paul Adrien at 352-250-0055 or email ezalpha@aol.com.
16th Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive
Tavares Crossroads Publix Super Market, 2042 State Road 19, Tavares
Residents can place their donations inside a Lake County Connection bus, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Nonperishable food items are being collected for the Lake Cares Food Pantry.
Call 352-323-5733.
Oct. 29–30
Hydro Drag World Championships
West Wooton Park Boat Ramp, Tavares
The two-day racing event is hosted by Surf and Turf Promotions.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/surfandturfpromotions.
Nov. 4
Walk for Veterans and Well Being Health Fair
Lake Square Mall, Leesburg
Support local veterans while getting exercise and having fun at the inaugural event, featuring a 3-mile walk in the air-conditioned mall beginning at 9 a.m. and a wellness fair, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. All walkers will be entered in a drawing for six gift certificates to be awarded during the event. The fundraiser will benefit Wreaths Across America, Amvets Post 1992 in Mount Dora and Villagers for Veterans. Entry fee for the walk is $30, and all funds will be donated to the three 501(c)(3) organizations. Register at www.TriangleNewsLeader.com.