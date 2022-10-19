Thru Oct. 31

15th Annual Pumpkin Patch

24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 460), Sorrento

East Lake County Chamber of Commerce will be selling pumpkins starting at $1. The Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America Pumpkin Train and other fun fall activities also will be available for families to enjoy.

Thru Dec. 11

Scott’s Maze Adventures

26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora

The 19th annual Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch features a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. Night mazes are Oct. 22: Country Night and Oct. 29: Family Friendly Halloween Night, 6–10 p.m. Advance reservations recommended.

Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.  

Oct. 19

Junior Master Naturalist Club: Bird ID

Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis

Modeled after the adult Florida Master Naturalist Program offered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the monthly Lake County 4-H club for ages 8 to 18 meets the third Wednesday of the month, 3:30–4:30 p.m. This month, birding expert Bob Wexler will show the group how to use binoculars and identify common bird species. They will then head onto the trails and boardwalk to see what birds they can find. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.

Branding Yourself on Instagram to Achieve Your Career Goals

Via Zoom

The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake County Chapter will host marketing and communications professionals at a meeting led by real estate marketing expert and podcast host Heather Colby, noon. Free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members.

Visit https://YourInstagramBrand.eventbrite.com.

Oct. 20

Perfect Your Elevator Pitch

Online

Presenter David Harrison will help workshop attendees create and perfect what is commonly called an “elevator pitch” – a quick summary to capture the interest of a prospective buyer, investor, supplier or potential hire, 7–8 p.m. the free session is hosted by Mid-Florida SCORE.

Register at https://midflorida.score.org/event/perfect-your-elevator-pitch-3.

Oct. 21

Brownfields in Your Neighborhood

Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis

Brownfields are unused, obsolete and often abandoned industrial or business properties with known or suspected environmental contamination. This Friday Night Naturalist Program will focus on brownfields in our region, 6:30 p.m. More than 120 potential brownfield sites have been identified along the U.S. 441 corridor. Guest speaker is East Central Florida Regional Planning Council planner Daphne Green. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.

G.R.I.T. Fest 22

Lifepointe Church, 3551 E Orange Avenue, Eustis

“Changing the relationship we have with our life” is the theme, and the event will feature four speakers and music, 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Hand in Hand Lake County, a faith-based nonprofit men’s and women’s addiction recovery community. Visit https://www.grit4u.com.

Oct. 21–23

First Annual Fall Festival

Bountiful Farms, 27314 County Road 33, Okahumpka

The farm has a pumpkin patch, food, sweets, craft vendors, bounce houses, a fun maze, fall plants, photo ops in the sunflower field and more, Friday and Saturday, 3–7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Call 352-978-5904, email bountifulfarmsinc@gmail.com or visit http://bountifulfarmsinc.com.

Oct. 22

Rocktoberfest

Wooton Park, Tavares

The fourth annual family-friendly Rocktoberfest will feature the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In, live rock music, seaplane competitions, food and merchandise vendors and more. At the fly-in, seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions like the crowd’s favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest. Following the contests, enjoy special performances by Papa Wheelee and Black Canvas. When the sun goes down, The Atomic Punks, an early Van Halen tribute band, will perform, followed by Petty Cash, who are returning to the Rocktoberfest stage after making their Tavares debut in 2018 to perform the best of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.

Charity Texas Hold ’Em Tournament

The Warehouse, 312 S. 2nd Street, Leesburg

All proceeds will benefit the Powerhouse Youth Project.

Contact scott@powerhouse.org. Visit www.powerhouse.org.

Fall Fest

Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis

Celebrate autumn with kids’ activities, a costume contest, food trucks and vendors, 3–7 p.m. Register for the costume contest at

https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Fall-Festival-2022.

Mount Dora Craft Fair

Downtown Mount Dora, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora

The craft fair was ranked the No. 1 all-time favorite classic/contemporary craft festival in America by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2021.

Visit https://mtdoracraftfair.com.

Lake County FDOT Mobility Group Bike Ride

Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead, 26656 CR 46A, Sorrento

Gather at 8 a.m. and choose one of three ride options – short and family-friendly, moderate, or long range (25 miles), starting at 8:30 a.m. All the rides will be on paved multi-purpose trails. Representatives from Lake County and FDOT will celebrate FDOT’s Mobility Week by offering free helmets, helmet fitting and other items for riders and kids.

Not Too Scary Halloween Party

Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Field,

Hermosa Street, Lady Lake

A costume contest, games, treats and more will celebrate the spooky season, 6–8 p.m. Sponsored by Lady Lake Parks & Recreation, Lady Lake Historical Society Museum, Lady Lake Police Department, Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce and more.

Oct. 22 & 23

Stained-Glass Tour

First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,

439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora

View the 27 newly restored stained-glass windows in the church’s sanctuary, which date from 1958, and learn about their construction and the themes portrayed in the windows.  Members of the congregation will conduct free Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m.  

Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.

Oct. 23

FNPS Field Trip

Lake May Reserve, 36300 CR 44A, Eustis

The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society and Patty Smith, with Friends of Wekiva and Seminole State College, invite all to explore Lake May Reserve, 2 p.m. The walk will take attendees through scrub, sandhill, a little flatwoods and wetlands from marsh to lake. Email Lavonsilvernell@gmail.com.

Oct. 25

Mid Florida ROC meeting

Harbor Oaks, 11 Harbor Oaks Drive, Fruitland Park

Mid Florida Resident Owned Communities, an organization for communities governed by Florida Statues 718, 719 and 720, will hold a meeting with guest speakers Alan Schwartzse, Clayton & McCulloh, and Betsy Barbieux, Florida CAM School, 9:30 a.m. Text JoAnn Joslyn at 352-551-5212.

Oct. 26

Monster Mash

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Kids can wear costumes and have fun with a craft, activities, and candy, 11 a.m.–noon. The program follows Family Storytime.

Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.

Oct. 27

Widowed Support Group

First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora

The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.

Oct. 28–29

Vet Fest

A gala with guest speaker Boone Cutler, and Iraq War veteran, will be at the Venetian Center in Leesburg Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, a Vet Fest Ride will depart the Amvets Post 1992, 32201 Amvets Way, Mount Dora, at 10 a.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.) and conclude at Gator Harley Davidson in Leesburg with food trucks, live music and more. The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display at Gator Harley Davidson, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit https://www.vetfestlakecounty.org.

Oct. 28

Boo! Festival

Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares

The city of Tavares hosts a trunk or treat festival complete with free candy, live DJ music, food vendors, a “creepy tent” for kids, a costume contest, and a movie in the park, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-742-6319. Visit www.tavares.org.

Oct. 29

Boo Bash

Towne Square, downtown Leesburg

The event will include a Halloween costume pub crawl and Halloween Movie on Square.

Call the Leesburg Partnership at 352-365-0053.

St. Thomas Fall Bazaar

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 600 E. Lemon Avenue, Eustis

The annual bazaar will celebrate 140 of service to the Eustis community, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. A live auction, holiday decorations for sale, hot dogs and hamburgers, homemade baked goods, outdoor vendor booths and more will round out the day. Call 352-357-4358.

Third Annual Mount Dora Library Association Golf Tournament

Historic Mount Dora Golf Club,

1100 S. Highland Avenue, Mount Dora

The Mount Dora Library Association’s fundraiser will benefit the W.T. Bland Public Library. Teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. The team entry fee is $280, with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place in men’s and ladies’ divisions, as well as prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin on selected holes. Call 321-438-9961.

 

EAA Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast

Leesburg International Airport, Wilco Drive, Leesburg

Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 will host members and visitors who want to enjoy a tasty breakfast and learn about the Squadron 534 youth group, 9–11:30 a.m.

Call Paul Adrien at 352-250-0055 or email ezalpha@aol.com.

16th Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive

Tavares Crossroads Publix Super Market, 2042 State Road 19, Tavares

Residents can place their donations inside a Lake County Connection bus, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Nonperishable food items are being collected for the Lake Cares Food Pantry.

Call 352-323-5733.

Oct. 29–30

Hydro Drag World Championships

West Wooton Park Boat Ramp, Tavares

The two-day racing event is hosted by Surf and Turf Promotions.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/surfandturfpromotions.

Nov. 4

Walk for Veterans and Well Being Health Fair

Lake Square Mall, Leesburg

Support local veterans while getting exercise and having fun at the inaugural event, featuring a 3-mile walk in the air-conditioned mall beginning at 9 a.m. and a wellness fair, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. All walkers will be entered in a drawing for six gift certificates to be awarded during the event. The fundraiser will benefit Wreaths Across America, Amvets Post 1992 in Mount Dora and Villagers for Veterans. Entry fee for the walk is $30, and all funds will be donated to the three 501(c)(3) organizations. Register at www.TriangleNewsLeader.com.

Recommended for you