Thru Oct. 31
15th Annual Pumpkin Patch
24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 460), Sorrento
East Lake County Chamber of Commerce will be selling pumpkins starting at $1. The Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America Pumpkin Train and other fun fall activities also will be available for families to enjoy.
Fuel Tax Holiday
The 25.3 cents per gallon tax rate reduction applies to all gasoline products, any product blended with gasoline and any fuel placed in the storage supply tank of a gasoline-powered motor vehicle.
Visit https://floridarevenue.com/MotorFuel/Pages/default.aspx.
Thru Nov. 2
La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center,
126 W. Petris Avenue, Oakland
The free exhibition features artists’ works celebrating Hispanic influences throughout Florida’s history.
Visit http://www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.
Thru Dec. 11
Scott’s Maze Adventures
26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The 19th annual Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch opens with a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. Advance reservations recommended.
Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.
Thru Dec. 12
Rhythm of Nature – Images from our Diversified World
Educational Building, Trout Lake Nature Center, 5
20 East CR 44, Eustis
A new art exhibit at the center features a lifetime collection of photographs of the natural world in dozens of countries on six continents taken by professional photographer and award-winning author Charlene Edwards.
Email tlncdirector@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Oct. 6
Movie in the Patch
24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 460), Sorrento
East Lake County Chamber of Commerce will present a free community showing of the Halloween classic movie “Hocus Pocus” on the big screen in the Chamber’s backyard. Refreshments will be available for purchase from Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, friends and family. Showtime is approximately 7 p.m.
Oct. 7
3rd Annual Bubbles & Brews
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
This fundraiser will feature a pop-up exhibit spotlighting local artists, 6–9 p.m. The evening will include music, entertainment, raffle, silent auctions, catering by Fiesta Grande and, of course, bubbles and brews.
Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Oct. 8
Oktoberfest Mount Dora
4th & Alexander, Mount Dora
The inaugural event celebrating German food, beer and music will offer live music, vendors and cash bar. Hollerbach’s German Restaurant will serve food for the exclusive VIP Bier Haus in the Historic Train Depot Baggage Room, 3–10 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3DOXxmI.
Tribute to Bob Marley
Savannah Center,
1545 N. Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages
The fundraising reggae concert will benefit UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, 7 p.m. Call 352-751-2862.
The Faith Club
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County,
1235 Mt. Homer Road, Eustis
A presentation based on The Faith Club, written by Ranya Idliby, a Muslim; Suzanne Oliver, a Christian; and Priscilla Warner, a Jew, will be hosted by The Social Justice Environmental Committee of the church, 4 p.m. The Faith Club authors began as strangers, each with her own preconceived ideas about her faith and theirs. The actors will read from this true account of an intense interfaith conversation following the tragedy of 9/11. A Q&A will take place after the program. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. Email szbaird@gmail.com.
Squash! Public Health Plant Powerful
of Lake County Meeting
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Want to experiment with squash but not sure where to start? Join this healthy-eating group’s October session to learn about recipe options, from drinks to loaves, possible with squash vegetables, 3–5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish containing some type of squash for the pot luck. Suggestions: pumpkin pie, zucchini bread, spaghetti squash and so on. Bring your own beverage.
Taste Of Soul
Wildwood Vineyard and Events, LLC,
1945 East County Road 462, Wildwood (Royal)
An adults-only fundraiser to help save Royal and its illustrious history will feature live music and dancing, Itcus Soul & Jazz Band, soul food vendors, African-inspired clothing and jewelry, and art vendors, 3–7 p.m. $10 entry fee. Free parking. Bring your chairs. Call 352-748-0260.
Visit https://youngperformingartists.org.
Rescheduled:
Bra-Vo Street Party Reception
Artisans Gallery, 1
39 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
The 10th annual fundraiser returns to showcase the creative bra and mask entries from local artists, students and sponsors, 4–8 p.m. Light refreshments and entertainment will be provided. All guests are invited to support the event by buying one or more votes for their favorite bra and mask entries, either by voting at the gallery or online at www.Bra-Vo.org. The exhibit runs through Oct. 30. Each vote is $1, and funds benefit AdventHealth Waterman Foundation. All bra forms and mask entries will be available to purchase in a silent auction. Call 352-406-1000.
Visit https://bra-vo.org.
Oct. 9
Florida Native Plant Sale
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. CR 44, Eustis
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will have a lovely variety of wildflowers, shrubs, vines and ground covers available for purchase, so bring your wagon and boxes to load up.
Email laf4good@gmail.com.
Oct. 10
Writing Your Memoirs
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Remember and reflect on your life and preserve these memories in a book or series of essays. This memoir writing class is taught by the library’s Friends president, Janet Pauley. Pre-registration recommended.
Call the library at 352-669-3284.
Oct. 11
Newcomers and Friends Social Club
Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Boulevard, Mount Dora
A luncheon followed by a local speaker is held the second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. Lunch ($20) includes salad, rolls, a hot entrée, rice or potatoes, vegetable, beverage, coffee and dessert. Deadline is Oct. 4.
Call 239-940-5427.
Oct. 15
Historic Home Walking Tour
First United Methodist Church parking lot, Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Historical Society presents its second guided free walking tour, beginning at 10 a.m. and exploring the block of Fifth Avenue, Grandview Street, Third Avenue and Baker Street. The tour will include the history of 16 historic homes, two churches and Mount Dora’s first private school. The tour reveals a hidden piece of history from the late 1890s that remains today and tells the stories of seven homes that were lost to demolition. Tour participants should wear comfortable walking shoes.
Visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org
or email president@mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.
Yard Sale Fundraiser
111 Old Eustis Road, Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club will hold a yard sale to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Close to 40,000 children and adults are living with cystic fibrosis in the U.S. Every donation, big or small, helps the foundation get one step closer to finding a cure.
Oct. 29
EAA Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast
Leesburg International Airport, Wilco Drive, Leesburg
Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 will host members and visitors who want to enjoy a tasty breakfast and learn about the Squadron 534 youth group, 9–11:30 a.m.
Call Paul Adrien at 352-250-0055 or email ezalpha@aol.com.