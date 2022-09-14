Thru Dec. 12
Rhythm of Nature – Images from our Diversified World
Educational Building, Trout Lake Nature Center,
520 East CR 44, Eustis
A new art exhibit at the center features a lifetime collection of photographs of the natural world in dozens of countries on six continents taken by professional photographer and award-winning author Charlene Edwards.
Email tlncdirector@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Sept. 14
Pastfinders DNA Special Interest Group
Online
The Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society’s SIG meets virtually on the second Wednesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. A discussion and help session rather than a class, it covers some basics and the major testing sites and tools. The goal is to help one another unravel the mysteries of our DNA matches to build and verify our family trees.
Visit https://Pastfindersslc.org or like the group on
Facebook: PastfindersofSL.
MOAA Chapter Lunch Meeting
Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center,
3560 Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages
Guest speaker Major General Richard (Dick) Beltson, USA (Ret.) will share his perspective on the war in Vietnam, 1964-1973. The program is hosted by the Lake & Sumter Counties Military Officers Association of America, 11:30 a.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3To7wEG.
Kids STEAM
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Science, technology, engineering, arts and math are covered in this smart enrichment program for elementary-aged students, 3 p.m.
Call 352-669-3284. Visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/children.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Party
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
A party will celebrate children who have completed the Tavares Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, are currently enrolled in the program or who are interested in joining the program. Balloon artist, stories, crafts, snacks and more, 3–5 p.m. 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a free national early literacy program for young children. Read any book to your newborn, infant and toddler. To sign up, visit the Children’s Room of the Tavares Public Library. Learn more about this national early literacy initiative at https://1000booksbeforekindergarten.org.
Sept. 15
La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center,
126 W. Petris Avenue, Oakland
The free art and history exhibition’s opening reception, 5–7 p.m., will feature a flamenco guitar performance by the Don Soledad Group, Street Fusion Latin food truck and light fare from the West Orange Creamery. The exhibit will run through Nov. 2. Visit http://www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.
Family Movie Night
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Bring the whole family for popcorn and a movie, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Sept. 16
All About Gators
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The center’s Friday Night Naturalist program this month examines one of Florida’s iconic wildlife species, 6:30 p.m. Presenter Dr. Kent Vliet, University of Florida, has been a crocodilian biologist for over 40 years. The presentation is free, though a $5 donation is suggested to help with future programs. Call 352-357-7536. Visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Sept. 17
Successful Gardening with Native Plants
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will provide a free program with tips for successful gardening with Florida’s native plants, 11 a.m. Visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.
Smithsonian Museum Day
Mount Dora History Museum, 450 Royellou, Mount Dora
Once again, the local museum is participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day, when cultural institutions across the nation open their doors to ticketholders. The museum is one of over 50 participating locations in Florida.
To get your free ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3TH1b7M. Call 352-383-0006.
Bells Across America
Eustis Historical Museum, 526 N. Bay Street, Eustis
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be celebrating Constitution Day with the ringing of bells at 4 p.m.
Meet at 3:30 p.m. to participate in the ceremony. Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.
Clermont Sips and Salsa
Clermont Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
Cultural cuisine will be available, accompanied by live salsa music and dancing. Activities for the whole family include Chihuahua races, a domino tournament and kids zone, 2–10 p.m.
Visit https://www.clermontfl.gov/events/clermont-sips-and-salsa.stml.
Sept. 18
How to Propagate Plants using Stem Cuttings
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society class will be led by Remy Partlow and Peggy Schochet, 2 p.m.
Email peggyscho@gmail.com.
Prehistoric Animals Living in Modern Times
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
All ages are invited to learn about modern animals that have generations dating back to the time of the dinosaur, 2 p.m. Presenters are Florida Master Naturalists Jack and Joan Ferrell.
Visit https://bit.ly/3kw5KRR.
Sept. 21
Military Teaching Certificate Info Session
Online
Lake County Schools has scheduled a virtual information session for military veterans and first responders who want to become teachers 6 p.m. Register at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/lcs/e/qYDpQ. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3xdkgov.
Master Junior Naturalist Club
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Modeled after the adult Florida Master Naturalist Program offered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the monthly Lake County 4-H club for ages 8 to 18 will kick off with this session, 3:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Sept. 24
Gourmet Food & Foley Family Wine Dinner
El Conquistador Restaurant, Mission Inn Resort,
Howey-in-the-Hills
A four-course dinner with wine pairings ($120) will be prepared by El Conquistador Chef Patrick Gottschall. Call 352-324-3930.
Sept. 24 & 25
Speak Out
Living Drama Theatre, 431 Plaza Drive, Eustis
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and this free program organized by Elaine Sephton for the Rest & Renew Foundation is designed to educate, engage and entertain attendees while working toward ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. This event will be held both at the theater and virtually, and attendees can attend all or parts of the sessions. Visit www.restandrenewfoundation.org.
