Thru Oct. 1
Summer Colors Art Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The watercolor exhibit features works by Central Florida Watercolor Society artists. The exhibit is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon–4 p.m.
Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/lcmas-summer-colors-Aug-2022.
Thru Nov. 2
La Florida: Celebrating Florida’s Hispanic Heritage
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center,
126 W. Petris Avenue, Oakland
The free exhibition features artists’ works celebrating Hispanic influences throughout Florida’s history.
Visit http://www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.
Thru Dec. 12
Rhythm of Nature – Images from our Diversified World
Educational Building, Trout Lake Nature Center,
520 East CR 44, Eustis
A new art exhibit at the center features a lifetime collection of photographs of the natural world in dozens of countries on six continents taken by professional photographer and award-winning author Charlene Edwards.
Email tlncdirector@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Sept. 21
Military Teaching Certificate Info Session
Online
Lake County Schools has scheduled a virtual information session for military veterans and first responders who want to become teachers, 6 p.m. Register at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/lcs/e/qYDpQ. For more information, visit https://https://bit.ly/3xwvBjC.
Master Junior Naturalist Club
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Modeled after the adult Florida Master Naturalist Program offered by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the monthly Lake County 4-H club for ages 8 to 18 will kick off with this session, 3:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Sept. 21 & Oct. 5
Beginning Genealogy Classes
Via Zoom
The second and third parts of this virtual three-part program, 1–3 p.m. each session, will help attendees find their family stories. Session 2 will familiarize attendees with vital record types, first and second sources, census data, naturalization data and draft military records. Session 3 will cover obituary notes, the naturalization process and some sources on government websites, including how to access Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database for research and how to use the US Archives Publications List as a source of genealogical records. Registration for each course is separate.
Visit https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Sept. 22
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Sept. 23
Wedding Dress Tea
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street Mount Dora
Celebrate the history of wedding fashions through the ages, with tea served and attendees encouraged to wear their finest wedding attire, 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at the library’s circulation desk. C
all 352-735-7180.
Sept. 24
Nature Fest at Oakland Nature Preserve
Oakland Nature Preserve, 747 Machete Trail, Oakland
The nature park is hosting its first nature festival, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Enjoy guided hikes and animal interactions, meet people in the environmental community, attend presentations, take a boat tour of Lake Apopka and check out the nature-inspired wares of numerous vendors. Call 407-905-0054 or visit https://oaklandnaturepreserve.wildapricot.org/naturefest.
Gourmet Food & Foley Family Wine Dinner
El Conquistador Restaurant,
Mission Inn Resort, Howey-in-the-Hills
A four-course dinner with wine pairings ($120) will be prepared by El Conquistador Chef Patrick Gottschall. Call 352-324-3930.
Researching Black Family History
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E Main Street, Leesburg
This free program is co-hosted by the Leesburg Public Library and Kinseekers Genealogical Society, 9:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Learn more at https://kinseekers.org.
Blues Concert
Lady Lake Soccer Complex,
250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake
The free concert will feature live music by Bobby Blackmon and Packrat’s Smokehouse, food trucks, beer and wine, 2–6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Lady Lake Historical Museum.
Sept. 24 & 25
Speak Out
Living Drama Theatre, 431 Plaza Drive, Eustis
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and this program organized by Elaine Sephton for the Rest & Renew Foundation is designed to educate, engage and entertain attendees while working toward ending the stigma surrounding mental illness. This event will be held both at the theater and virtually, and attendees can attend all or parts of the sessions. Visit www.restandrenewfoundation.org.
Sept. 25
Mount Dora Jazz Band
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street Mount Dora
Back by popular demand, the free concert for adults, beginning at 3 pm., will feature a playlist that includes tunes from Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Harry Connick, Jr. and Chicago. No registration is required; seating is on a first come, first served basis. Call 352-735-7180.
Sept. 26
Lake Technical College Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College,
2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
A regular Board of Directors meeting, open to the public, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Call 352-589-2250.
Oct. 1
Scott’s Maze Adventures
26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The 19th annual Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch open Oct. 1 with a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. Advance reservations recommended. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.
1st Saturday Gathering – Acoustic Jam
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Bring your favorite instruments or just stop by to enjoy the music, 10 a.m. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.