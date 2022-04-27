Thru May 28
Dali on the Lake
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Work from world-renowned artist Salvador Dali will be displayed in the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
April 27
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with Remembrance Trio, a group that has performed with Ray Charles, The Temptations and Barry Manilow. Bring your lunch and explore the history of jazz, 12:30 p.m.
April 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Indoor Gardening
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main Street, Leesburg
Learn how to grow and maintain indoor plants from a University of Florida Master Gardener Volunteer, 3–4 p.m. Visit https://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=85615&lib=1006&backTo=Calendar&startDate=2022/04/05.
Hang Out!
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The library offers a place for teens to hang out with friends after school with snacks, video games, board games, Chromebooks and a craft station, 5–6:30 p.m. For grades 6–12. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686 or visit www.eustismemoriallibrary.org.
Keeping It Healthy: The Importance of Hydration
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Join Lori Johnson, University of Florida/IFAS Extension family and consumer science agent, for “The Importance of Hydration,” part of a series on healthy food choices and meal planning, 11 a.m.–noon. Classes will provide ideas, resources and tools to keep you focused on health. Registration is not required.
April 29
SSAC High School Beach State Championships
Hickory Point Beach Complex, 27345 Highway 19, Tavares
The event is the end of the season tournament for high school beach programs to compete for the title of State Champion, 8 a.m. Visit www.floridavolleyball.org/ssac-state-championships.html.
Hometown Hero Hoedown
Far Reach Ranch, 1255 S. Dora Boulevard, Tavares
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties will name two Sumter County and two Lake County local heroes at the celebration, 5–8 p.m. The community event will feature live music, kid’s games, live animals, food trucks, “Cow Plop Bingo” and a silent auction. Call 352-787-7530 and visit www.uwls.org/hometown-hero-nomination.
April 30
Conservation Symposium
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Multiple environmental organizations, including Friends of Seminole State Forest, Friends of the Wekiva River, Mount Dora Friends of the Environment, Native Plant Society’s Passionflower and Lake Beautyberry chapters, Lake County Conservation Council, League of Environmental Educators in Florida, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society and Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County, unite to discuss the past, present and future of Lake County’s population growth and subsequent changes, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. For tickets ($15), go to www.universe.com/conserve2022. For information, call 352-250-6771 or email hepting.jane@gmail.com.
21st Mount Dora Taste & Craft Beer Fest
Alexander and Fourth Avenue, downtown Mount Dora
Local restaurants, Central Florida breweries and other establishments offer their tasty food and beer samples, as well as wines and fine bourbon, 6–10 p.m. Live music by Blender. Visit www.mountdora.com/events/details/mount-dora-taste-and-craft-beer-fest-4519?calendarMonth=2022-04-01.
Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale
Discovery Gardens, Lake County Extension Center,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Hosted by University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension in Lake County, the event will offer over 3,000 native, Florida friendly and tropical plants for sale, 8 a.m.–noon. Visit https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lake.
Keep Lake Beautiful Community Cleanup
First Baptist Church, 24731 Ann Street, Astor
Volunteers are needed to help beautify Astor’s downtown area, 9 a.m. to noon. KLB will provide volunteers gloves, safety vests, trash pickers, trash bags and water. Register at https://bit.ly/KLBEvents or in-person at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will accept household hazardous waste including paint and fuel, and Lake County residents can dispose of passenger tires at the location during the event.
Snake Safety for Kids
Pine Meadows Conservation Area,
2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Road, Eustis
Snakes are a beneficial part of the balance of ecosystems. Learn to identify which snakes are venomous and what to do if you encounter them, 9 a.m. Call 352-431-8797 or email tpietroburgo@lakecountyfl.gov.
May 1
Jay Watch presentation
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East County Rd 44, Eustis
Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society will host Jacqui Seluk of Jay Watch, to talk about Florida Scrub-Jays and Audubon Florida’s Jay Watch volunteer program, 2 p.m. The Scrub-Jay is the state’s only endemic bird, and populations have declined by 90% over the past century. Call 407-269-2508 or email Michele.Cotty.Audubon@gmail.com. Photo: Scrub-Jay, Ocala National Forest, by Alex Chester.
Herp Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Minneola
Join staff to document, using the crowd-sourced citizen scientist platform iNaturalist, reptiles and amphibians while hiking the preserve’s trails. Call 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
May 2
INCubatoredu Pitch Night
Tavares High School Auditorium,
603 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Six teams of student entrepreneurs from Tavares and Eustis high schools will face their first “Pitch Night” when they serve their best product or service pitch to a panel of judges. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts at 6:00 p.m.
Story Birds Story Time
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
10:30 AM to 11:30 AM
This story time offers stories, puppets, songs and rhymes for preschoolers, with a focus on outdoors and the natural world. Age appropriate science-based discovery and learning occurs after story time, and usually takes place in the adjacent Butterfly Garden, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
May 3
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
County Administration Building – Board Chambers,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The regular board meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
May 5
National Day of Prayer
Donnelly Park, Mount Dora
The annual observance, held on the first Thursday of May, invies people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The Mount Dora Ministerial Association is holding a community prayer event at noon featuring prayers by local community leaders and the City of Mount Dora Pipe and Drum band.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Wastewater Treatment Facility Ribbon-cutting
Leesburg’s Turnpike Wastewater Treatment Facility, 1600 CR 470, Okahumpka
The $20 million project is wrapping up, and a public ceremony will celebrate the improvement and expansion project, 10 a.m. Call 352-435-9442.
May 6
Leesburg First Friday Art Walk
Downtown Leesburg
The free monthly event features 20 emerging visual artists, performing artists and several local arts organizations, 5 p.m. Call 352-365-0232.
Visit www.facebook.com/LeesburgArtFestival.
May 7
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Fashion show fundraiser
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. is holding its 2022 “Run for the Roses” luncheon and fashion show fundraiser, featuring a social hour, silent auction and fancy hat contest. To purchase tickets ($25), call 321-543-2093 or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com. Visit gfwcmdwc.com.
Ranger Reunion & Post Jump Bash
Lake Dora/Tavares Square, 122 E Main Street, Tavares
After the Rangers jump from their airplanes, befinning around 9 a.m., Hardrock Charlie Foundation and the city of Tavares will host a post-jump BBQ bash, 1 p.m., which follows the 2022 Ranger Reunion Water Jump into Lake Dora. Visit www.hardrockcharliefoundation.org.
Common Sense Animal Awareness
Pine Meadows Conservation Area,
2280 Pine Meadows Golf Course Road, Eustis
Join a park ranger for a free, short talk and hike, and get tips on how to behave when you encounter wildlife while adventuring, 9 a.m. Call 352-431-8797 or email tpietroburgo@lakecountyfl.gov.
