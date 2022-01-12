Jan. 12
Coffee & Conversations
Citrus Coffee Co.,
Citrus Tower at 141 U.S. Highway 27, Clermont
Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks, Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan and Lake County School Board member Marc Dodd, who represents District 3, will meet with the public beginning at 5:30 p.m. Contact Chairman Sean Parks at sparks@lakecountyfl.gov.
Jan. 13
Sunset Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Visitors can join a knowledgeable guide to explore the site and seek out migratory and resident birds, 5 p.m.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
New Beginnings: 2022 Winter Fashion Show
Lake Square Mall, 10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
The fashion show will kick off at 1 p.m. and feature silk performances, Tou Lou/Razor Sharp Cutz hair show and VMAX models opening the runway. A $200 shopping spree giveaway will be given to two audience members. Call 352-787-1200.
Visit www.facebook.com/thenewlakesquaremall.
Leesburg’s Mardi Gras Kick-off Party
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg • 6 p.m.
Meet the candidates for King Rex and Queen Divine of Mardi Gras at the kick-off party. Great food, live music and good times will be available throughout the evening.
Call 352-365-0053. Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.
Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Breakfast
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg • 7:30 a.m.
Join the community for breakfast and celebrate the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Call Louis at 352-552-7540.
Jan. 14–16
Renninger’s Antique Extravaganza
Renninger’s Antique Center,
20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora • 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Three times each year, the Antiques and Collectors Extravaganza features nearly 800 vendors from all over the country, rain or shine. Parking is free. For admission pricing, call 352-383-8393 or visit https://bit.ly/3k288zS.
Jan. 14–30
Ain’t Misbehavin’, A Fats Waller Musical
Eustis State Theatre, 109 N. Bay Street, Eustis
Set in the Golden Age of the Cotton Club, the musical features music of the 1920s and 1930s. Visit https://eustisstatetheatre.org.
Jan. 15
Unity Day
Cauley Lott Park, 1717 Highland Street, Mount Dora
A day when different communities in Mount Dora come together on MLK Weekend to celebrate unity. Live music, entertainment, food and family fun, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Call 407-808-5284.
The Genius of Frank Lloyd Wright
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E Main Street, Leesburg
Master storyteller Timothy Totten uses more than 100 photos and dozens of stories of the architect and some juicy stories of the iconoclastic American’s personal life experiences that shaped his contributions to American art and culture. Visit https://bit.ly/3ezXUDN.
Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting
Anyone interested in pursuing membership is welcome to attend the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution meeting. Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.
3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration
Downtown Tavares
Tavares celebrates the trees and environment with an annual event for the whole family. From tree giveaways to planting seedlings, the focus is on tree conservation efforts. Visit the website for upcoming details.
Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
AAU Super Regional Volleyball
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
A national qualifier tournament for girls and boys.
Visit https://bit.ly/3r3k9aX
Jan. 19
Improve your Relationships with Journalists
Via Zoom video conferencing
During this virtual professional development seminar, the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host strategic communications advisor Jennifer Berson. The program is open to the public. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3JSrKlk.
Jan. 20
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
Self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora.
Call 352-383-0880.
Leesburg Mardi Gras Game Show Party
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia St, Leesburg
Candidates for Queen Divine and King Rex of Mardi Gras compete against one another for your vote, 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. Call 352-365-0053.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.
Jan. 21
Friday Night Naturalist: Night Sights
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Gather outdoors to watch footage from trail cameras and other sights and sounds on the outdoor screen, 6:30 p.m. A guided walk and campfire will be offered. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
SSAC Basketball State Championships
The Big House, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
Sunshine State Athletic Conference hosts its annual Basketball Championships with over 70 teams, both boys and girls teams combined.
Visit www.sunshinestateathletics.com/home.
Jan. 21–23
Central Florida Film Festival
Epic Theatres Mount Dora,
2300 Spring Harbor Boulevard, Mount Dora
The event celebrates independent filmmaking with a variety of films, workshops and other activities. Visit www.centralfloridafilmfestival.com.
Jan. 22
Robert Burns Night
St. Edward’s Episcopal Church,
460 N. Grandview Street, Mount Dora
Celebrate the famous Scottish poet’s birthday with a special dinner and festivities. Seating is limited. For ticket information, visit https://bit.ly/3GbJu8R.
Classic Car Cruise Show
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show your car? Registration is free and will enter you into cash prize giveaways. Cruise-In times are 4–8 p.m.
The NY Rockabilly Rockets
Mount Dora Community Building,
520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora • 7:30 p.m.
The concert is billed as “A Nostalgic Journey Through Vintage Rock & Roll.” Call 352-735-7100.
Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/972/special-events.
Quarterly Bird & Butterfly Survey
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Montverde
Assist park staff with surveying the birds and butterflies that inhabit Lake County’s conservation lands. Call 352-253-4950 or email gquigley@lakecountyfl.gov.
A Girl’s Best Friend
Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Drive, Eustis
Show your little princess how much you care for her by taking her to a father and daughter dance Denim & Diamonds style! This daddy and daughter time together will feature dinner, music, dancing and more! Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Father-Daughter-Dance.
Jan. 22–23
Art in the Park
Log Cabin Park, 106 Hwy 441 in Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual festival features arts and crafts by local and national vendors, a student art show, food vendors and live music, Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 352-753-6029.
Florida Gun and Knife Show
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR 452, Eustis
Guns, ammo and other accessories will be on display at the event, which is hosted by Sport Show Specialists of Florida. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Visit www.flgunshows.com for schedule and pricing. Call 321-777-7455 or mail email@flgunshows.com.
Jan. 23
Cocomelon Dance Party
Lake Square Mall Cafe Court,
10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
Noon to 2 p.m., the dance party with DJ Kelly will feature music, games and meet and greet all free to children of all ages. Call 352-787-1200.
Visit https://bit.ly/3CLqP2b.
Pack Walk
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Calling all well-behaved dogs for a social walk, which is held the fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.