thru Dec. 19
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest
Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
Pick out your perfect tree and enjoy food, drinks, and fun attractions. Visit www.santaschristmastreeforest.com for ticket information and details. Call 352-357-9836.
thru Dec. 24
Premier Boat Tours Christmas Cruise
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Departing from the dock at 5 p.m., a one-hour sunset cruise will tour Lake Beauclair. Afterwards, return to Lake Dora to view the Christmas lights display on the Mount Dora Marina. For ticket information, visit www.doracanaltour.com/christmas.php. Call 352-434-8040.
Thru Jan. 5
122nd Christmas Bird Count
The National Audubon Society’s annual birding event. For local events, contact Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society at 352-432-8866, oklawahaaudubon@gmail.com or https://oklawaha-valley-audubon.org. For national information, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
Dec. 15
The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
1 p.m.
An informational program sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, in the church’s Family Life Center. Call 352-728-1620.
Christmas at First Presbyterian
222 W. 6th Avenue,
Mount Dora
7 p.m.
The Christmas concert will feature the Chancel Choir, Jubilate Handbell Choir and soloists. Call 352-383-4089 or visit
Dec. 16 and Jan. 13
Sunset Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
5 p.m.
Explore the grounds with a knowledgeable guide in the season of migratory bird populations. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars if you wish. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 16
Mount Dora Art Stroll & Art in the Alley
6–8 p.m.
Downtown Mount Dora
Every third Thursday, Mount Dora Center for the Arts Gallery offers a map with participating locations. Visit https://mountdoraart.com/art-stroll-art-in-the-alley.
Widowed Support Group
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The widowed support group of First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel and is open to men and women. The chapel is the first building west of the sanctuary. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Dec. 17
Friday Night Naturalist: Christmas Naturally
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
6:30–8 p.m.
A lighthearted look at some animal and nature traditions from around the world that are associated with the holiday season. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 18
Christmas Symphony Singers
Mount Dora Community Building,
520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
Hear all of your favorite Christmas soundtracks sung by a choir. The Christmas Carol benefits the Mount Dora Library Association. Call 352-383-1958. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Flat Island Loop Hike
Flat Island Preserve, Leesburg
9 a.m.–noon
Join Lake County Water Authority naturalists for an approximate 5-mile hike of a shaded Flat Island loop and explore the wildflower meadow. Bring water and good hiking boots/shoes. Bug spray would be advisable, just in case. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0 to reserve your spot today. RSVP by Dec. 15.
Breakfast with Santa
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Ct., Leesburg
9–11 a.m.
Join Santa Claus for a festive breakfast. Space is limited to the first 100 people. Call 352-728-9885. Visit www.leesburgflorida.gov.
Dec. 18–19
Mount Dora Half Marathon
Dec. 18 at 530 N Donnelly, Mount Dora
Dec. 19 at Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
A portion of race proceeds help support Mount Dora High School FFA and Run 4 a Cause Foundation. Visit https://mountdorahalfmarathon.com.
Renninger’s Christmas Market
20651 US 441, Mount Dora
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Free admission and parking, antiques, handmade items and complimentary Christmas treats throughout the Antique Center.
Dec. 18 and Jan. 8 & 15
Daybreak Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center,520 East CR 44, Eustis
6:30 a.m.
Explore the grounds with a knowledgeable guide in the season of migratory bird populations. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars if you wish. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Dec. 21
Lake County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting
County Administration Building, Board Chambers, 315 W. Main St., Tavares
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Santa “Paws” Photo Opportunity
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US 441, Leesburg
Pet owners are invited to get their four-legged family members’ pictures taken with Santa Claus. PB& J Studios will take photos 3–7 p.m. Photos will be available for purchase. Pet owners may take their own photo, though a donation benefitting Cornerstone Hospice Pet Peace of Mind would be appreciated.
Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Programs
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
A 5:30 p.m. service will feature contemporary music from the praise team and a live nativity acted out by children. The 7:30 p.m. program will feature a service of Lessons and Carols, traditional music from the Celebration Choir and music from the pipe organ. Both services will include a message from Pastor Averill and candle-lighting. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Celebrate with a 7 p.m. service of stories and carols featuring the Chancel Choir and Orlando Brass. The evening ends with Silent Night and candlelight. Call 352-383-4089 or visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Christmas Eve at Wooten Park
Wooten Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
A 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service will include traditional carols, candles and readings. The family-friendly service will last about 45 minutes. Bring your own seating. Visit www.onefoundation.church/christmas-eve.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.