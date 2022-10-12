Thru Oct. 15
Hispanic Heritage Month Reading Challenge
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The reading challenge ends Oct. 15, when all entry forms are due by 9:30 a.m. Read any book written by a Hispanic author, a book set in a Latin American country, or a book about a Latin American country to be entered in a raffle for a prize. Entry forms are available at the library. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru Oct. 31
Fuel Tax Holiday
The 25.3 cents per gallon tax rate reduction applies to all gasoline products, any product blended with gasoline and any fuel placed in the storage supply tank of a gasoline-powered motor vehicle.
Visit https://floridarevenue.com/MotorFuel/Pages/default.aspx.
15th Annual Pumpkin Patch
24214 Sorrento Avenue (formerly SR 460), Sorrento
East Lake County Chamber of Commerce will be selling pumpkins starting at $1. The Mount Dora High School Future Farmers of America Pumpkin Train and other fun fall activities also will be available for families to enjoy.
Thru Dec. 11
Scott’s Maze Adventures
26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The 19th annual Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch features a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. Night mazes are Oct. 15: Latin Night, Oct. 22: Country Night and Oct. 29: Family Friendly Halloween Night, 6–10 p.m. Advance reservations recommended.
Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.
Thru Dec. 12
Rhythm of Nature – Images from our Diversified World
Educational Building, Trout Lake Nature Center,
520 East CR 44, Eustis
A new art exhibit at the center features a lifetime collection of photographs of the natural world in dozens of countries on six continents taken by professional photographer and award-winning author Charlene Edwards. Email tlncdirector@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Oct. 13
Lunchtime Concert: Musical Memories
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Bring a bag lunch and enjoy clarinetist Dan Dorotiak performing music from the World War I era and the 1920s, in the Library Programming Area, 12:30 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
The People of the West Indies and Their History
Via Zoom
Pastfinders of South Lake Genealogical Society will host guest speaker Diane M. Warmsley, a genealogist and family historian with over 25 years of experience, in this online presentation, 5:30 p.m.
Register to receive Zoom link: https://PastfindersSLC.org.
Plan Your Website for Online Success
Via Zoom
The Mid-Florida SCORE program, presented by Cardsetter cofounder Jessica Baldwin, will cover key elements a small business should have on its website, 7 p.m.
Email midflorida@scorevolunteer.org or visit https://bit.ly/3rMa1UV7.
Diwali Celebration
Tavares Public Library,
314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
A free family event will celebrate India’s Festival of Lights with activities and demonstrations, including dance, music, chalk art, mehndi and photo booth. in the Library Programming Area 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Email Alpa Pandya, president of the Friends of Tavares Public Library, at alpapandya855@gmail.com. Call 352-742-6204.
Oct. 14
Focus on Diabetes: Foot Care, Eye Health & Physical Activity
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn how your overall wellness can affect diabetes, steps to prevent long-term consequences and how to balance activity with blood glucose levels, 10:30–11:30 a.m. This program is presented by the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County. Call 352-357-5686.
Pig on the Pond
Waterfront Park, 100 3rd Street, Clermont
The annual family-friendly festival includes a carnival, kids zone, BBQ contest, chili cook-off, live music and a junior grill masters competition.
Visit http://www.pigonthepond.org.
Oct. 14 & 15
Rescheduled: 48th Annual Mount Dora Bicycle Festival
850 Liberty Avenue, Mount Dora
The event kicks off with a Friday evening social 6-mile ride ending with entertainment on Highland Street. The weekend event offers a metric century, hilly routes and a Trimble Park 13-mile ride, with options for every level of rider. For the beginning cyclists, there are shorter and easier rides. Saturday and Sunday include short rides with kid-friendly snacks. Kids 15 and under are free with adult registration. Register at CycleMountDora.com.
Call 352-455-3171.
Oct. 15
Historic Home Walking Tour
First United Methodist Church parking lot, Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Historical Society presents its second guided free walking tour, beginning at 10 a.m. and exploring the block of Fifth Avenue, Grandview Street, Third Avenue and Baker Street. The tour will include the history of 16 historic homes, two churches and Mount Dora’s first private school. The tour reveals a hidden piece of history from the late 1890s that remains today and tells the stories of seven homes that were lost to demolition. Tour participants should wear comfortable walking shoes.
Visit www.mountdorahistoricalsociety.org
or email president@mountdorahistoricalsociety.org.
Play for a Day
Fountain Green Field, downtown Eustis
Worth It Suicide Outreach and Support is hosting its second annual mental health resource fair with more than 30 mental health resources, along with music by Freightliners Bluegrass and the Trees of Life and raffles, food trucks, a cupcake eating contest, cornhole, giant Jenga and more, 1–6 p.m. Email worthitjag@gmail.com.
Yard Sale Fundraiser
111 Old Eustis Road, Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club will hold a yard sale to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Close to 40,000 children and adults are living with cystic fibrosis in the U.S. Every donation, big or small, helps the foundation get one step closer to finding a cure.
A Steampunk Halloween Weekend
Renninger’s Twin Markets,
20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
The event will have kids’ crafts, costume contests, live entertainment, food, a “steampunkin” carving contest and more. Free admission and parking.
Oct. 18
All About Succulents
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn about succulents, which require minimal care and come in many shapes and sizes, from a master gardener from the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County, 6–7 p.m.
Seats are limited, so stop by the library or call 352-357-5686.
Oct. 21
Brownfields in Your Neighborhood
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Brownfields are unused, obsolete and often abandoned industrial or business properties with known or suspected environmental contamination. This Friday Night Naturalist Program will focus on brownfields in our region, 6:30 p.m. More than 120 potential brownfield sites have been identified along the U.S. 441 corridor. Guest speaker is East Central Florida Regional Planning Council planner Daphne Green.
Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
Oct. 22
ROCKTOBERFEST
Wooton Park, Tavares
The fourth annual family-friendly ROCKTOBERFEST will feature the Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In, live rock music, seaplane competitions, food and merchandise vendors and more. At the fly-in, seaplanes fly in from all over Central Florida to participate in flying competitions like the crowd’s favorite “Pumpkin Drop” contest. Following the contests, enjoy special performances by Papa Wheelee and Black Canvas. When the sun goes down, The Atomic Punks, an early Van Halen tribute band, will perform, followed by Petty Cash, who are returning to the Rocktoberfest stage after making their Tavares debut in 2018 to perform the best of Tom Petty and Johnny Cash.
Mount Dora Craft Fair
Downtown Mount Dora, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
The craft fair was ranked the No. 1 all-time favorite classic/contemporary craft festival in America by Sunshine Artist Magazine in 2021.
Visit https://mtdoracraftfair.com.
Lake County FDOT Mobility Group Bike Ride
Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead, 26656 CR 46A, Sorrento
Gather at 8 a.m. and choose one of three ride options – short and family-friendly, moderate, or long range (25 miles), starting at 8:30 a.m. All the rides will be on paved multi-purpose trails. Representatives from Lake County and FDOT will celebrate FDOT’s Mobility Week by offering free helmets, helmet fitting and other items for riders and kids.
Not Too Scary Halloween Party
Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Field,
Hermosa Street, Lady Lake
A costume contest, games, treats and more will celebrate the spooky season, 6–8 p.m. Sponsored by Lady Lake Parks & Recreation, Lady Lake Historical Society Museum, Lady Lake Police Department, Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce and more.
Oct. 22 & 23
Stained-Glass Tour
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
View the 27 newly restored stained-glass windows in the church’s sanctuary, which date from 1958, and learn about their construction and the themes portrayed in the windows. Members of the congregation will conduct free Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Oct. 29
Third Annual Mount Dora Library Association Golf Tournament
Historic Mount Dora Golf Club,
1100 S. Highland Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Library Association’s fundraiser will benefit the W.T. Bland Public Library. Teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. The team entry fee is $280, with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place in men’s and ladies’ divisions, as well as prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin on selected holes. Sponsorships are available. Call 321-438-9961.
EAA Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast
Leesburg International Airport, Wilco Drive, Leesburg
Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 will host members and visitors who want to enjoy a tasty breakfast and learn about the Squadron 534 youth group, 9–11:30 a.m.
Call Paul Adrien at 352-250-0055 or email ezalpha@aol.com.